Rise in 'hygiene poverty' as teachers report seeing pupils with dirty clothes, unwashed hair and unbrushed teeth

1 October 2024, 05:16 | Updated: 1 October 2024, 05:19

Elementary school children working at desk in classroom during lesson
School staff believe there has been an increase in "hygiene poverty" issues in their school in the last year . Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The majority of teachers have witnessed children arriving at school in dirty clothes, with unwashed hair and unbrushed teeth over the past year - and they expect the situation to get worse, a survey has suggested.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Four in five (80%) school staff believe there has been an increase in "hygiene poverty" issues in their school in the last year - and a third of these said the rise has been "significant", according to a poll.

The survey, of 500 school staff in the UK who interact with pupils at least five days per week, suggests that nearly three in 10 (28%) have seen children repeatedly miss school because of hygiene poverty.

More than three in five (62%) have seen pupils with dirty uniforms or PE kits, and 60% have noted unwashed hair and unclean teeth, according to the poll carried out by Censuswide in September.

The survey of school staff, carried out for charity The Hygiene Bank and cleaning brand smol, suggests that pupils affected by hygiene poverty have experienced low self-esteem, bullying and isolation.

Read more: UK charters flight to help British nationals leave Lebanon as Israel begins ground incursion

Read more: Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship finally departs after four months stranded in Belfast

Primary schoolchildren playing in a school playground at break time with games marked out on the asphalt surface
More than three in five teachers have seen pupils with dirty uniforms or PE kits. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Frank Gardner shared a picture of his ordeal on social media

Disabled journalist Frank Gardner shares outrage after being forced to crawl along floor of plane to use the toilet

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat refuses to commit to reversing Labour's cuts to the winter fuel payment

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat refuses to commit to reversing Labour's cuts to the winter fuel payment

Exclusive
Former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps is eyeing a return to Westminster, amid rumours Rishi Sunak and Oliver Dowden could quit

Grant Shapps eyeing a return to Westminster, amid rumours Rishi Sunak and Oliver Dowden could quit this year

Shigeru Ishiba, top, sits in the parliament’s lower house in Tokyo

Japan’s parliament elects Shigeru Ishiba as new prime minister

APTOPIX Israel Lebanon

Israel says it has begun ‘limited, localised’ southern Lebanon operation

The Prince Of Wales Visits South Wales

Two state-of-the-art London Air Ambulances take to the skies after fundraising campaign hailed by Prince William

Firefighters were called to reports of a heavy goods vehicle that had left the carriageway of the M6

Driver survives after lorry plummets 60 metres from viaduct onto M6

Israel begins its invasion of southern Lebanon

Israeli troops begin ground incursion into Lebanon as UK charters flight to evacuate citizens from 'volatile' situation

Young couple walking in the rain with umbrella up. Taking a wet weather walk on a hill while raining on a dull Autumn day in the UK.

Washout to continue as wet weather persists across parts of the UK after heavy rain warnings

Refugee children waiting outside a hotel in Dover, UK. 2004.

Migrants could be housed in hotels for up to three more years due to asylum backlog

Knife attack in Shanghai, China, kills three people and injures 15

Three dead and 15 injured after knife attack in Shanghai supermarket

Mexico Flooding

Hurricane John flooding leaves 15 dead, villages devastated in Mexico

Japan Politics Kishida’s Legacy

Japan’s Prime Minister steps down before likely successor takes office

The Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship leaves Belfast Harbour after the luxury cruise ship became marooned in Belfast for four months due to unexpected repair works.

Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship finally departs after four months stranded in Belfast

Israel has begun its invasion of southern Lebanon

Israeli troops begin 'limited, localised and targeted' ground incursion into Lebanon, military confirms

Donald Trump in Georgia

Trump makes false claims about federal response in area hit by Hurricane Helene

Latest News

See more Latest News

A US Air Force F-16 conducts a routine intercept of a Russian Tu-95 aircraft

Video shows Russian fighter jet flying within feet of US F-16 near Alaska

Tropical Weather

Supplies arrive by plane in North Carolina as Helene death toll tops 130

Sean Combs (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seeks jail release while awaiting sex trafficking trial

British Foreign Minister David Lammy has confirmed the partial suspension of arms sales to Israel

UK charters flight to help British nationals leave Lebanon as Israel begins ground incursion
Storm Helene Causes Massive Flooding Across Swath Of Western North Carolina

'As many as 600 lives lost', US officials say as Hurricane Helene death toll surpasses 125

Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry shares sweet detail about daughter Lilibet as he visits London without Meghan Markle
Tom Lockyer is calling on football fans to learn CPR

'I would love to play one more game': Tom Lockyer calls on Brits to learn CPR as he looks back on cardiac arrest
Gavin Creel (Seth Wenig/AP)

Tony Award winner and musical Broadway veteran Gavin Creel dies aged 48

Israel Lebanon

Israel launches ground raids against Hezbollah as Lebanon fight intensifies

Heavy fire reported on Lebanon border ahead of Israel's 'imminent' ground incursion as Hezbollah warns: 'We are ready'

Blasts rock Beirut as Lebanon’s army ‘withdraws’ from border ahead of Israeli ground incursion

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry makes rare return to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards but King Charles stays in Scotland
The King and Queen Attend The Commemoration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Scottish Parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Holyrood to mark 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit