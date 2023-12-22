Travel mayhem for Londoners in new year as Underground staff announce strike dates in walkout over pay

22 December 2023, 10:01

Tube strikes have been announced for the new year.
Tube strikes have been announced for the new year. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Underground staff are set to stage a series of strikes in the new year after rejecting the most recent pay offer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) have voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action over a five per cent pay offer.

The union, which represents some 10,000 London Underground staff, saw 90.5 per cent of members vote in favour of industrial action.

The first strike day is set to commence on January 5 with the final day on January 12.

Engineering and maintenance workers will walk out on January 5/6, with no rest-day working or overtime until January 12.

London Underground control centre and power/control members will strike on January 7/8, and fleet workers will walk out on January 8.

Signallers and service controller members will also take action on January 9 and 12 while all fleet, stations and trains grades will walk out on January 10.

The walkout will effectively bring London Underground services to a standstill.

General Secretary of the RMT Union Mick Lynch said Tube staff will not put up with senior managers and commissioners “raking it in” while they receive “modest below-inflation offers”.

Read more: Migrants applying for asylum are going home for Christmas, Border Force chief reveals

Read more: UK on the brink of recession as revised data shows economy shrank 0.1% in third quarter

Tube staff will walkout in a pay dispute.
Tube staff will walkout in a pay dispute. Picture: Alamy

He said: "The refusal of Transport for London to restore staff travel facilities and create a two-tier workforce is also unacceptable.

"Our members have made it clear that they are prepared to take action and we urge TfL to improve their offer to avert disruption in the capital."

A TfL spokesperson said of the vote: “We are disappointed that RMT has achieved a mandate for strike action based on our full and final pay offer.

"We have been clear throughout our productive discussions with our trade unions that this offer is the most we can afford whilst ensuring that we can operate safely, reliably and sustainably.

"We remain open for discussions and will do everything in our power to avoid disruption to Londoners.”

It comes after TfL made a “full and final” one-year offer to London Underground staff in October.

But the RMT said it was unhappy with the offer as it called for a mandate on strike action.

TfL and the main Tube unions called off strikes in July and October at the 11th hour after striking deals on pensions and guarantees on station staffing.

However, the RMT’s Regional Organiser Jared Wood later branded TfL’s latest five per cent pay offer to members “inadequate”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Kozak killed 14 people

Prague bodycam footage shows armed police storm building to take down shooter who gunned down 14

Israel Palestinians Gaza Destruction

Gaza health officials say 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict

Queen Elizabeth died last September

Queen's family persuaded her to spend final days at Balmoral, despite monarch's fears dying there was 'more difficult'

Regulated rail fares are set to rise by 4.9%.

More misery for commuters as rail fares to rise by almost 5% next year

Tesla megafactory

Tesla moves forward with plan for energy storage battery factory in China

Kozak may have killed a baby and man before massacre

Czech gunman David Kozak found with 'piles of ammunition' in his sniper's nest after police stormed university

Kozak may have killed a baby and man before massacre

Czech gunman David Kozak 'linked to murder of baby and father' days before Prague massacre that killed 14

File photo of an XL Bully

Owner of XL Bully who mauled him while he was having sex to appeal ruling that dog should be put down

Stormy weather

Transport disrupted and woman killed by falling tree as storms sweep Europe

Czech mourners

Gunman’s motives investigated after mass shooting in Czech capital

El Gordo

Spain’s bumper Christmas lottery ‘El Gordo’ starts dishing out prizes

Alex Batty said he didn't walk through the Pyrenees

Alex Batty reveals he made up four day mountain trek to throw police off the scent of his mother and grandfather

The scene on Thursday

Mother charged with murder of her son, 4, who was stabbed to death in east London, as child named

Exclusive
Border Force Chief Phil Douglas with Home Secretary James Cleverly

Migrants applying for asylum are going home for Christmas, Border Force chief reveals

The deadline for Sir Captain Tom Moore's daughter to appeal a demolition order has passed.

Deadline for Captain Tom Moore’s family to appeal demolition order on spa complex at £1.2m home passes

Alex Batty has revealed his heartbreaking final note

Alex Batty reveals heartbreaking final note to mother Melanie after he leaves her in France

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Cleverly has repeatedly refused to say whether migrant flights to Rwanda will take off before the next general election

Talks with airlines to take migrants to Rwanda have not started, James Cleverly admits

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant who says he made her feel like 'piece of trash'
Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong court rejects Jimmy Lai’s bid to throw out sedition charge

Revised data shows the UK is heading towards a recession.

UK on the brink of recession as revised data shows economy shrank 0.1% in third quarter

The Czech Republic has announced a national day of mourning.

Czech Republic announces day of mourning as gunman who killed 14 in mass shooting is linked to two more murders
Further travel delays are expected this Christmas weekend.

Christmas travel chaos to continue into second day as 21 million expected to travel over weekend in festive frenzy
Czech Shooting

Gunman kills 14 people in Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting

Nirvana Album Cover Lawsuit

Court revives lawsuit against Nirvana over 1991 Nevermind naked baby album cover

China Earthquake

China erecting temporary housing units after earthquake destroyed 14,000 homes

Fast & Furious Live World Premiere – London

Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said

'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'
Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan Markle returns to acting in coffee advert as intern who stacks boxes, works in IT and misses a fist bump
Prince Andrew is facing more scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew faces more scrutiny over ties with Jeffrey Epstein as judge orders evidence from 'grope' accuser can be released

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit