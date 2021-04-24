UK enjoys 'mini-heatwave' but weather to return to normal for bank holiday

24 April 2021, 16:08

Brits have been enjoying a weekend of warm weather
Brits have been enjoying a weekend of warm weather. Picture: David Cliff/NurPhoto/PA Images

By Will Taylor

Temperatures could climb to 20C as the UK enjoys a mini-heatwave and a warmer than usual late April.

Brits have been taking in warm weather across Saturday, with the west of the country due to experience the warmest weather across the weekend.

Porthmadog in North Wales could see 20C on Saturday afternoon, just below the high of 20.8C it was on Friday.

Liverpool and Shropshire were forecast to see 17C temperatures - but the upcoming bank holiday won't be as warm.

The weather comes as lockdowns across all four nations continue to ease, with customers eagerly returning to enjoy outdoor hospitality.

Outdoor areas of bars and restaurants were expected to fill up over Saturday night.

Read more: Hospitality bosses urge PM to commit to roadmap indoor reopening dates

Read more: Scotland's pubs and restaurants set to return as lockdown eases again

The mini-heatwave will last through the weekend into Sunday, with the Western Highlands of Scotland expected to be the warmest part of the UK then – temperatures of up 18C have been forecast.

London will be cooler at 14C.

Met Office forecaster Martin Bowles said: "There will be lots of sunshine on Sunday, although slightly more cloudy in the east.

"It will be a bright and dry day, while the west of the country will remain wall-to-wall sunshine.

Read more: UK weather: Snow falls less than 24 hours after 17C Easter sunshine

"Over the next few days temperatures are going to be dropping a bit because they are above average for this time of year."

The mercury will dip to highs of 16C on Monday, 15C on Tuesday and 13C on Wednesday, while the bank holiday weekend will see more "normal" temperatures – 15C in the south and 12C in the north, Mr Bowles said.

These are the average daily maximum expected for late April.

This month has been one of the driest Aprils on record, with less than a fifth of the average rainfall.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala has now sunk, officials said (AP)

Indonesian navy says lost submarine with 53 on board has sunk
More than half the adult population in the UK has had at least one Covid jab

Over half of UK adult population has now had at least one Covid-19 vaccine
Fares Maatou died at the scene of the attack in Barking Road, Newham, on Friday afternoon

Boy, 14, stabbed to death in broad daylight named by police

Dignitaries and military personnel attend a ceremony to commemorate soldiers who died during the First World War campaign on the Gallipoli peninsula, in Canakkale, Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Gallipoli campaign fallen remembered in ceremony in Turkey

Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, left, arrives at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (Rusman/Indonesian Presidential Palace/AP)

Regional leaders order top Myanmar general to end killings and release detainees
File picture of London Bridge

Man dies after jumping in River Thames to rescue woman

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Indian variant: Vaccines 'no longer going to help during second wave,' top virologist warns

Indian variant: Vaccines 'no longer going to help,' virologist warns
Alastair Campbell lambasts Boris Johnson as cronyism row intensifies

Alastair Campbell lambasts Boris Johnson as 'cronyism' row intensifies
James gave his thoughts on the whole saga

James O'Brien perfectly sums up the Boris Johnson Dyson texts saga
Nick felt the need for LBC to get involved

'I think it's time for LBC to get involved in this' - Nick Ferrari helps caller
Stuart Lawrence

Stephen Lawrence Day: Brother Stuart responds to UK race report verdict
Nick challenged the Culture Minister over Covid mourner limits at funerals

'You only get one chance to say goodbye' - Nick Ferrari challenges Minister over mourner limits

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London