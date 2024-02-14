Revealed: UK’s ‘most depressing’ places to live and the worst is by the seaside

Falmouth is the UK's most depressing town, according to this list. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The UK's 'most depressing' place to live has been named as a seaside town in the south of England, with visitors describing it as "soul-destroying mediocrity with a gaping cultural void".

According to the satirical review website iLivehere, Falmouth was voted as the worst town in the UK, coming out ahead of Alloa in Scotland, Peterborough in Cambridgeshire and Crawley in West Sussex.

Falmouth was described as "bland and boring" by some of those who visited the town, but furious locals have hit back.

They claim second home owners are to blame for the town's ruined reputation.

Others are totally confused as to why Falmouth has been named number one, beating out other towns such as Luton, a previous winner.

"The locals are friendly, the food is good and there's loads of decent restaurants," one person said.

"The coastal walks are epic, it's fairly diverse class-wise and even in the summer when it's packed it's still a pleasant place to be (unlike Looe and St Ives which while they are both beautiful places to visit, parking is a total nightmare)."

"Who believes these soul destroyers?," another person added.

UK's most depressing towns

1. Falmouth, Cornwall

2. Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

3. Aberdeen

4. Alloa

5. Tiverton, Devon

6. Yeovil, Somerset

7. Ellesmere Port, Cheshire

8. Portsmouth,

9. Paignton, Devon

10. Crawley

11. Luton

12. Croydon, London

13. Swindon

14. Widnes, Cheshire

15. Torquay

16. Teignmouth, Devon

17. Blackpool

18. Wells, Somerset

19. Basingstoke, Hampshire

20. Chatham, Kent