UK's most popular baby names of 2023 revealed for boys and girls - as familiar favourite returns to top spot
12 December 2023, 10:04
The most popular boys and girls names in the UK have been released for 2023, with a favourite of previous years returning to the top spot after falling away in 2022.
Olivia is the most popular name for baby girls this year, coming back to the top of Baby Centre's list and toppling Sophia, which had claimed pole position in 2022.
Olivia had previously been the most popular baby girls' name in every year since 2015.
Sophia has fallen behind again in part because of spelling rules: list compiler BabyCentre used to consider spelling variants as one name, but Sophia and Sofia are no longer counted together. Sophia is now seventh on the girls' name list.
Faye Mingo, spokeswoman for BabyCentre, said of the change: "Parents spend a lot of time thinking not only about their baby's name but how it's spelt.
"They may be small, but these differences are important to parents so we will now be including all individual baby name spellings in our charts."
The list is based on names submitted to the site by parents.
Muhammad is the top boys' name again for 2023, and variants Mohammed and Mohammad also feature in the top 100.
Amelia, Isla, Lily, Ava, Freya, Ivy, Grace and Willow make up the rest of the top ten for girls.
For boys, Noah, Theo, Leo, Oliver, Arthur, George, Luca, Freddie and Jack round out the top of the list.
BabyCentre said that Taylor Swift, the royal rows, and major films could all have had an impact on names' popularity.
'Witchcore', a TikTok trend, was also thought to have an influence on parents' decision-making, with Sage and Lyra both shooting up in popularity.
Top 100 girls' names for 2023
Olivia
Amelia
Isla
Lily
Ava
Freya
Ivy
Sophia
Grace
Willow
Mia
Isabella
Daisy
Elsie
Evie
Florence
Ella
Emily
Evelyn
Luna
Poppy
Sofia
Sienna
Phoebe
Aria
Charlotte
Maya
Aurora
Millie
Rosie
Layla
Harper
Maisie
Maryam
Mila
Sophie
Eliana
Hallie
Ayla
Lottie
Matilda
Jasmine
Bonnie
Fatima
Zoe
Chloe
Eva
Emilia
Violet
Zara
Mabel
Ruby
Isabelle
Ada
Arabella
Maeve
Alice
Ellie
Robyn
Erin
Maria
Princess
Rose
Esme
Delilah
Penelope
Sarah
Eden
Hazel
Hannah
Nur
Eleanor
Imogen
Thea
Lyra
Scarlett
Abigail
Aisha
Bella
Olive
Orla
Amelie
Lara
Lucy
Ophelia
Anaya
Gianna
Myla
Emma
Kiara
Talia
Clara
Lilly
Nova
Summer
Zahra
Ariella
Iris
Nora
Raya
Top 100 boys' names for 2023
Muhammad
Noah
Theo
Leo
Oliver
Arthur
George
Luca
Freddie
Jack
Ethan
Charlie
Henry
Oscar
Jude
Alfie
Archie
Lucas
Liam
Arlo
Jacob
Elijah
James
Teddy
Ezra
Thomas
Tommy
Isaac
Finley
Max
Harry
Joshua
Adam
Nathan
Jayden
Albie
Theodore
Alexander
Sebastian
David
Reuben
Rory
Daniel
Dylan
Logan
Mohammed
Caleb
Roman
Mohammad
Jaxon
Aiden
Harrison
William
Hudson
Hugo
Louis
Samuel
Gabriel
Mason
Michael
Oakley
Ali
Jesse
Kai
Ryan
Louie
Joseph
Zion
Asher
Alex
Edward
Luke
Benjamin
Reggie
Rowan
Zachary
Abdullah
Austin
Hunter
Ibrahim
Ronnie
Abdul
Levi
Ollie
Grayson
Musa
Ahmed
Cody
Yusuf
Frankie
Myles
Toby
Finn
Sonny
Jason
Omar
Zayn
Hamza
Ahmad
Albert