'UK not ready and won't be' for new EU passport checks at borders, warns head of trade body

Brits travelling to the EU will need to have their fingerprints taken. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Corr

The UK and France desperately need to find a "urgent political agreement" to manage new biometric passport checks coming in this autumn, the Head of Trade at Logistics UK has told LBC.

Thousands of holidaymakers will cross the English Channel bound for a European holiday this Easter break - but in a few months time travellers will face further passport checks predicated to cause ‘chaos’ at the Port of Dover and Channel tunnel.

The EU’s much-delayed Entry/Exit System (EES) is due to be introduced on October 6. This means non-EU passport holders, including Brits, will need to submit fingerprints and facial biometrics on their first visit to Europe and verification on each entry.

Processing times for cars at the border may increase from less than one minute to five to seven minutes - predicted to cause 14-hour delays on roads in Kent.

An app is being developed by the European Commission for passengers to register their details before reaching the border - but isn’t expected to be ready until summer 2025.

Industry officials are now urging politicians to reach an agreement with France while a digital solution is in progress.

Head of Trade at Logistics UK Nicola Mallon told LBC the government needs to look at a ‘Windsor Framework style agreement’.

“1.6 million trucks go through the Channel Tunnel each year and Port of Dover - 2.4 million trucks go through that every year so you’re talking up to 10,000 HGVs going through Dover each day. It’s an incredibly important route,” she said.

“It’s now both in the UK and French governments and European Commission’s interest that we find a political agreement and joint solution for what is a unique and bespoke set of circumstances.

“We know if we look at the Windsor Framework which is a bespoke trading agreement in respect of Northern Ireland, the EU and the UK were able to find an agreement to facilitate a unique set of arrangements there.

“We’re urging that all involved take the same approach in n respect of the new Entry/Exit System and we find that workable model for the Short-Straits."

A policeman checks passports and vehicles at the entrance of the Channel tunnel in Calais, northern France. Picture: Getty

Local Council leaders have said they’re also extremely worried about the introduction of new checks this autumn.

Leader of Kent County Council Roger Gough warned: “We could see 14-hour delays, it could be longer - that’s just working off how long it would take to process passengers with extra checks.

“If there are other things going on at the same time maybe a strike or something with weather that would compound it and then that would be a very serious situation.

“On keeping Kent moving we’re actually keeping the country moving and if that’s disrupted it will have a big impact well beyond our borders.”

The Council Leader of Folkestone and Hythe Council Jim Martin said: “The changes are significant and that’s an understatement.

“Eurotunnel are spending £80m on this new system. We anticipate looming border chaos. It’s not a matter if this happens, it’s when it happens. This is a big problem and it’s coming down the track.

“This is also big problem for the rest of the country, getting goods in and out. If we have a couple of days of major problems - the whole country will feel the impact.”

A government spokesperson said: "The new Entry and Exit System is an EU programme overseen by the European Commission.

"The UK Government is working closely with the EU and member states to minimise any impact at our shared borders with Europe.

"We are working closely with the Kent Resilience Forum as well as with port authorities, ferry operators and industry to develop robust contingency plans to minimise the impact of delays when these new checks are introduced."