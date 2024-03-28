Exclusive

'UK not ready and won't be' for new EU passport checks at borders, warns head of trade body

28 March 2024, 07:15 | Updated: 28 March 2024, 07:16

Brits travelling to the EU will need to have their fingerprints taken
Brits travelling to the EU will need to have their fingerprints taken. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Corr

The UK and France desperately need to find a "urgent political agreement" to manage new biometric passport checks coming in this autumn, the Head of Trade at Logistics UK has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thousands of holidaymakers will cross the English Channel bound for a European holiday this Easter break - but in a few months time travellers will face further passport checks predicated to cause ‘chaos’ at the Port of Dover and Channel tunnel.

The EU’s much-delayed Entry/Exit System (EES) is due to be introduced on October 6. This means non-EU passport holders, including Brits, will need to submit fingerprints and facial biometrics on their first visit to Europe and verification on each entry.

Processing times for cars at the border may increase from less than one minute to five to seven minutes - predicted to cause 14-hour delays on roads in Kent.

An app is being developed by the European Commission for passengers to register their details before reaching the border - but isn’t expected to be ready until summer 2025.

Industry officials are now urging politicians to reach an agreement with France while a digital solution is in progress.

Read more: Check your passport before booking holiday to stop post-Brexit rule from ruining trip, Brits warned

Read more: Brits warned of Easter weekend ‘carmageddon’ as 14 million journeys planned with double normal travel times

Head of Trade at Logistics UK Nicola Mallon told LBC the government needs to look at a ‘Windsor Framework style agreement’.

“1.6 million trucks go through the Channel Tunnel each year and Port of Dover - 2.4 million trucks go through that every year so you’re talking up to 10,000 HGVs going through Dover each day. It’s an incredibly important route,” she said.

“It’s now both in the UK and French governments and European Commission’s interest that we find a political agreement and joint solution for what is a unique and bespoke set of circumstances.

“We know if we look at the Windsor Framework which is a bespoke trading agreement in respect of Northern Ireland, the EU and the UK were able to find an agreement to facilitate a unique set of arrangements there.

“We’re urging that all involved take the same approach in n respect of the new Entry/Exit System and we find that workable model for the Short-Straits."

A policeman checks passports and vehicles at the entrance of the Channel tunnel in Calais, northern France
A policeman checks passports and vehicles at the entrance of the Channel tunnel in Calais, northern France. Picture: Getty

Local Council leaders have said they’re also extremely worried about the introduction of new checks this autumn.

Leader of Kent County Council Roger Gough warned: “We could see 14-hour delays, it could be longer - that’s just working off how long it would take to process passengers with extra checks.

“If there are other things going on at the same time maybe a strike or something with weather that would compound it and then that would be a very serious situation.

“On keeping Kent moving we’re actually keeping the country moving and if that’s disrupted it will have a big impact well beyond our borders.”

Eurostar passengers can avoid UK passport checks by having faces scanned

The Council Leader of Folkestone and Hythe Council Jim Martin said: “The changes are significant and that’s an understatement.

“Eurotunnel are spending £80m on this new system. We anticipate looming border chaos. It’s not a matter if this happens, it’s when it happens. This is a big problem and it’s coming down the track.

“This is also big problem for the rest of the country, getting goods in and out. If we have a couple of days of major problems - the whole country will feel the impact.”

A government spokesperson said: "The new Entry and Exit System is an EU programme overseen by the European Commission.

"The UK Government is working closely with the EU and member states to minimise any impact at our shared borders with Europe.

"We are working closely with the Kent Resilience Forum as well as with port authorities, ferry operators and industry to develop robust contingency plans to minimise the impact of delays when these new checks are introduced."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man is seen with a huge zombie knife on a train towards Beckenham Junction on Wednesday afternoon

Lawless London: Manhunt continues for knifeman who stabbed train passenger - as two more injured in Tube station attack

Exclusive
The first gay couple to marry in the UK has expressed "outrage" at the Rwanda Bill

First gay couple to marry in UK ten years ago say government should do more to protect LGBTQ+ asylum seekers

Soldiers in giant fuel tank

US military drains giant wartime fuel tanks which had poisoned water supply

Paul O'Grady and his husband Andre Portasio

Paul O'Grady's husband opens up on TV star's final day and fight to save him as beloved dog nuzzled his neck

Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX founder Bankman-Fried facing decades in prison for crypto fraud

Aiden Minnis (left) and Ben Stimson (right) joined the Russian military

British traitor fighting for Russia in Ukraine says he is 'prepared to die' for Putin after family 'disowns him'

Austria Navalny

Portraits of Alexei Navalny unveiled next to Soviet soldier monument in Vienna

Hawaii Wildfire

Hawaii fire survivors moving into housing but 3,000 still in hotels

King Charles recorded the Easter message earlier this month.

King Charles stresses ‘importance of friendship in times of need’ in Easter message as royals face double cancer battle

Trump Investigations Eastman

Judge says former Trump lawyer should be debarred

A man is seen with a huge zombie knife on a train towards Beckenham Junction on Wednesday afternoon

Man fighting for life after being stabbed by attacker with zombie knife on train in front of horrified passengers

Rishi Sunak's inner circle has reportedly urged him to call a summer election.

Rishi Sunak urged to hold summer election as aides fear he 'cannot hold on until autumn' amid Tory rebel plot

George Gilbey's mum is 'devastated' following the death of her son.

Gogglebox star George Gilbey’s mum left ‘in bits’ after son’s sudden death aged 40

The cargo ship Dali stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge in Baltimore

Baltimore bridge collapse: Divers recover two bodies from water

Germany Bus Accident

Four killed in German bus accident

Two bodies have been recovered from the water where the Baltimore bridge collapsed.

Two victims of Baltimore bridge collapse named after bodies found 'trapped in truck' by divers

Latest News

See more Latest News

The festival was likened to the Glasgow Willy Wonka-inspired event.

'A shambles': Manchester beer festival compared to Wonka experience as punters ‘ripped off’ after paying up to £90 entry
Disgraced Spanish football boss who grabbed and kissed Women's World Cup winner faces two-and-a-half-years in jail

Disgraced Spanish football boss who grabbed and kissed Women's World Cup winner faces two-and-a-half-years in jail
Sir Jonathan Pryce, who played Prince Philip in The Crown, says he doesn't believe the show made conspiracy theories about Kate worse.

'The Crown enhanced the monarchy’s image’: Sir Jonathan Pryce dismisses show's role in Kate conspiracy theories
Crocus City Hall

Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 143

The Amazon logo

Amazon pours additional £2.1bn into AI start-up Anthropic

Jill Biden

Jill Biden writes children’s book about White House cat Willow

Ron DeSantis

Settlement reached in lawsuit between Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Disney

Former Gogglebox star George Gilbey has died aged 40.

Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother star George Gilbey dies suddenly aged 40 as heartbroken friends pay tribute
Beyonce

Beyonce shares Cowboy Carter track list ahead of album release

A man is seen with a huge zombie knife on a train towards Beckenham Junction on Wednesday afternoon

Zombie knife attacker leaves man fighting for life after stabbing on train in front of horrified passengers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Camilla received messages of support for Kate as she toured Shrewsbury

'Catherine is thrilled by the kind wishes and support': The Queen keeps up royal duties as Brits send Kate love
Documents show that the Sussexes' new business American Riviera Orchard has been trademarked for 'pet food, edible pet treats, and bird seed'

Meghan to sell dog treats and bird seed: Duchess's new lifestyle brand targets pet food market
Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Prince Harry named in $30 million Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit