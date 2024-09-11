UK 'on verge of letting Ukraine use Storm Shadow missiles against Russia' as David Lammy unveils £600m package

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has announced over £600 million worth of support for Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

David Lammy and Antony Blinken are under mounting pressure to lift limits on long-range missile use during their joint trip to Ukraine.

Ukraine could be cleared to use British Storm Shadow cruise missiles against Russia within days, while the US is also expected to relax its ban on weapons being used outside Ukraine.

It comes as Joe Biden and Keir Starmer are set to hold discussions on the issue in Washington on Friday.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US secretary of state Antony Blinken are currently visiting Kyiv in their first joint trip, meeting Volodymr Zelenskyy and his administration.

Zelenskyy has been pushing for permission to use Western missiles to strike at targets within Russia.

David Lammy and Antony Blinken with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

Speaking during the visit, Mr Lammy said the West is "listening carefully" to Ukraine's needs amid calls to allow Kyiv to use long-range missiles in Russia.

When asked if the UK would allow use of them, he said: "We're here to listen, to understand the plan, to understand the strategy and understand the needs across a whole range of fronts.

"Yes, of course, equipment but of course energy that has been sabotaged, the support that's needed on the humanitarian front over these next few months and how we continue to mobilise the international community on Ukraine's behalf.

"So we are listening carefully and, of course, we are having discussions on a range of issues including the military equipment that Ukraine needs to win."

He added: "We're seeing Russia amplify its work with its friends and we've seen this horrendous transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia over the last few days.

"We've sanctioned further the Russian Shadow Fleet today and my colleague John Healey has announced more ammunition, more armoured vehicles, more support to Ukraine's victory effort at this time. We're here to listen.

"That's why I'm here with Tony Blinken, a US Secretary of State, a UK Foreign Secretary travelling together.

"We haven't seen that for well over a decade in our system.

"Travelling here to listen to Ukraine, to speak to President Zelenskyy, to hear and understand the strategy because we are determined to see Ukraine win in their efforts over the coming months and over this period."

Antony Blinken and David Lammy meet with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriiy Sybiha. Picture: Alamy

Downing Street said there had been "no change in our position" on the use of Storm Shadow missiles in Russia, but the government always listened to Ukrainian concerns.

"We are at a critical juncture in Ukraine's defence against Russian aggression as we head into the winter," a No10 spokeswoman said.

"We have always kept in close, constant contact with the Ukrainians on what they need and provided support in line with their needs.

"We will always listen to their position and that's exactly what the Foreign Secretary and the secretary of state are doing in their meetings with president Zelenskyy today."

The spokeswoman added: "Our position hasn't changed, but we will always continue to listen to Ukrainians.

"That's what we're doing in Ukraine today and the Prime Minister and (US president Joe Biden) will be discussing our support and how we can best-support Ukraine at this critical juncture as we head into the winter.

"I'm not going to get into specifics of operational discussions and the details of that, not least because that would benefit (Vladimir) Putin."

It comes as Mr Lammy announced on Wednesday over £600 million worth of support for Ukraine.

He also announced the intention to deploy $484million worth of loan guarantees for World Bank lending before the end of the year, to bolster Ukraine's economic stability.

It will support vital public services, including keeping schools and hospitals open, paying civil servants, and funding pensions.