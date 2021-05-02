UK reaches milestone of 15 million fully vaccinated people

2 May 2021, 17:21 | Updated: 2 May 2021, 17:23

Government data shows that 15,329,617 second doses have now been given. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

More than 15 million people have now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked those who have made the vaccination rollout possible as he declared the milestone had been reached on Sunday.

Government data shows that 15,329,617 second doses have now been given, an increase of 372,304.

Mr Johnson tweeted: "15 million people across our United Kingdom have received two doses of a COVID vaccine. Thank you to everyone who has made this possible. Please keep coming forward to get your jabs to give yourself maximum protection from the virus."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "It's fantastic news that 15 million people have now received two jabs.

"The vaccination progress has been extraordinary, and I want to give my thanks to all the team - NHS, volunteers, military and so many others.

"Getting a second dose is absolutely vital to ensure people are getting the strongest possible protection from this deadly virus - I encourage everyone to book their jab as soon as they are offered it."

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens added: "The biggest vaccination programme in NHS history continues to break records thanks to careful planning and, just as we promised, April has seen a focus on second doses with over 15 million people now benefiting from the maximum immunity offered by the vaccines.

"It is vital that when it is your time everybody gets their second dose for stronger and longer lasting protection."

It comes after, on Friday, the rollout was expanded to include all people aged 40 and over in England.

Text messages are being sent to 40 and 41-year-olds after nearly three-quarters of a million bookings were made on Monday and Tuesday when jabs were offered to people aged between 42 and 44.

Some 34,505,380 first doses have now been administered in the UK, data up to May 1 shows, a rise of 143,175 on the previous day.

A total of 49,834,997 jabs have been given so far.

Government data also shows a further 14 people have died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total to 127,538.

Meanwhile, a further 1,671 cases have been reported in the latest 24-hour period.

