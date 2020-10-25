UK records 19,790 more coronavirus cases and 151 further deaths

A further 151 people in the UK have died with coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

The UK has recorded 19,790 more Covid-19 cases and a further 151 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.

Sunday's death toll increase is more than double the rise experienced at the same time last week and represents the highest Sunday figure since 17 May when 170 were recorded.

Of today's tally, 137 occurred in England, eight in Northern Ireland, five in Wales and one in Scotland.

It takes the total number of people to have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus to 44,896.

However, the figure for deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate stands at 58,164.

Read more: More than a third of doctors think tier system will have no impact

Read more: Senior Conservative MP calls for Dido Harding to be sacked

Read more: Quarantine for test and trace contacts could be cut to seven days

Following another 19,790 cases on Sunday, the UK has now recorded 873,800 infections since the start of the pandemic.

The death toll figure includes fatalities across all settings including care homes, hospitals and the wider community.

Both numbers are lower than those recorded on Saturday when there were a further 174 deaths and 23,012 cases.

The figure for Sundays has been steadily growing week-on-week over the past month. Last Sunday saw 69 more deaths, on 11 October 63 died, a further 33 died on 4 October and on 27 September there were 17 fatalities.

Numbers also tend to be lower at the weekend due to a delay in recording deaths.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify