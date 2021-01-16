UK records another 1,295 coronavirus deaths

16 January 2021, 16:14 | Updated: 16 January 2021, 16:32

The UK has recorded another 1,295 coronavirus deaths
The UK has recorded another 1,295 coronavirus deaths. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Another 1,295 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died in the UK, taking the total to 88,590.

A further 41,346 positive cases have been reported in the latest 24 hour period, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 3,357,361.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 104,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The latest daily death figure is the UK's third highest since the pandemic began.

The death figure is up slightly on the number announced on Friday, however the number of new cases is down.

On Friday, 1,280 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded along with 55,761 new cases.

It follows the news on Saturday that more people have now been vaccinated against coronavirus in the UK than have tested positive since the pandemic started.

A total of 3,514,385 Covid-19 vaccinations had taken place in England between December 8 and January 15, according to provisional NHS England data.

It is more than the total number of Covid infections across the entire UK since the pandemic began.The total includes first and second doses, which is a rise of 324,711 on Friday's figures.

Of this number, 3,090,058 were the first dose of the vaccine, a rise of 320,894 on Friday's figures, while 424,327 were the second dose, an increase of 3,817.

