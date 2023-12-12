Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
England's cancer care blackspots revealed with death rates 70% higher in some places
12 December 2023, 11:11 | Updated: 12 December 2023, 11:19
Brits living in the poorest parts of the UK are 70 per cent more likely to die from cancer, a new study has found.
Cities in the north of England, including Manchester, Liverpool and Hull, have the highest cancer death rates, while London has the lowest.
According to the research, lifestyle factors could be a factor in the higher rates, which are linked to consumption of alcohol, cigarettes, as well as obesity.
Poor screening update and diagnosis delays have also been named as potential causes for higher cancer rates.
There was some positivity to come out of the study, which shows death rates from the majority of cancers have fallen, though have risen for liver and pancreatic cancer.
"Although our study brings the good news that the overall risk of dying from cancer has decreased across all English districts in the last 20 years, it also highlights the astounding inequality in cancer deaths in different districts around England," lead author professor Majid Ezzati, of Imperial College London, said.
The most affected areas - men
Risk of men dying from cancer before 80:
Highest risk
Manchester 22.1 per cent
Kingston upon Hull, City of 21.7 per cent
Liverpool 21.7 per cent
Middlesbrough 21.3 per cent
Blackpool 21.1 per cent
Knowsley 21.1 per cent
South Tyneside 21.1 per cent
Stoke-on-Trent 20.9 per cent
Burnley 20.7 per cent
Halton 20.7 per cent
Lowest risk
Woking 14 per cent
Mole Valley 13.9 per cent
Waverley 13.9 per cent
Epsom and Ewell 13.6 per cent
Elmbridge 13.4 per cent
City of London 13.1 per cent
Kensington and Chelsea 13 per cent
Barnet 12.9 per cent
Westminster 12.7 per cent
Harrow 12.2 per cent
The most affected areas - women
Risk of women dying from cancer before 80:
Highest risk
Manchester 17 per cent
Middlesbrough 16.7 per cent
Knowsley 16.7 per cent
Kingston upon Hull, City of 16.6 per cent
Liverpool 16.5 per cent
Stoke-on-Trent 16 per cent
Hartlepool 15.9 per cent
Salford 15.8 per cent
Sunderland 15.8 per cent
Halton 15.7 per cent
Lowest risk
City of London 11 per cent
New Forest 10.9 per cent
Waverley 10.8 per cent
Camden 10.8 per cent
Isles of Scilly 10.5 per cent
Barnet 10.4 per cent
Brent 10.4 per cent
Harrow 10.3 per cent
Kensington and Chelsea 10.2 per cent
Westminster 10.1 per cent