UK retail bosses beg for increased staff protection as wave of violence sees criminals 'emptying stores’

1 October 2023, 18:57

UK retail bosses beg for staff protection as wave of violence sees criminals 'emptying stores’
UK retail bosses beg for staff protection as wave of violence sees criminals 'emptying stores’. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Co-op

By Danielle DeWolfe

UK retail bosses from across the UK have begged the government for greater legislation in a bid to protect their staff from violent thugs who are "emptying stores".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The heads of some 90 retail giants - which include high street mainstays Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Boots - have written to the government demanding action following soaring levels of retail crime.

They claim violent criminals are “emptying stores”, leaving shop staff in danger thanks to inadequate legal measures.

The group are pleading for the creation of a new UK-wide legislation which would make assaulting or abusing a retail worker an aggravated offence.

It comes as the head of the Co-op group claimed his business had lost £33 million to criminals in the first half of 2023.

The heads of some 90 retail giants - which include high street mainstays Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Boots - have written to the government demanding action following soaring levels of retail crime.
The heads of some 90 retail giants - which include high street mainstays Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Boots - have written to the government demanding action following soaring levels of retail crime. Picture: Co-op

A law that already exists in Scotland, the new laws would carry a far tougher sentence than current legislation.

The would also require police to record all incidents of shoplifting and retail crime, increasing the provision of police resources to retail sites.

“The police consistently tell us that a lack of data about these offences means they have no visibility about the nature or scale of the issue,” reads letter says.

The 88 retail bosses have now requested a meeting with the home secretary, Suella Braverman, to discuss the issue.

It followed a fruitful meeting with Chris Philp, the minister for crime, who promises to take action and develop a stratergy to tackle the crimewave, which is plaguing highstreets amid a cost of living crisis.

Read more: 55 'overlooked and undervalued towns' to get £20 million each - full list revealed

Read more: People smuggler says trafficking 'easier since Brexit' as he urges 'refugee' to make false asylum claim

“It is vital that action is taken before the scourge of retail crime gets any worse. We are seeing organised gangs threatening staff with weapons and emptying stores," said Helen Dickinson, the chief executive of the BRC, speaking with The Observer.

"We are seeing violence against colleagues who are doing their job and asking for age verification.

"We are seeing a torrent of abuse aimed at hardworking shop staff. It’s simply unacceptable – no one should have to go to work fearing for their safety.

The heads of some 90 retail giants - which include high street mainstays Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Boots - have written to the government demanding action following soaring levels of retail crime.
The heads of some 90 retail giants - which include high street mainstays Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Boots - have written to the government demanding action following soaring levels of retail crime. Picture: LBC / Alamy

She added: "We need government to stand with the millions of retail workers who kept us safe and fed during the pandemic – and support them, as those workers supported us.”

It follows police data which shows the extent to which major high street retailers are let down by the force.

According to the figures, forces failed to respond to 73% of serious retail crimes that were reported to police.

Meanwhile, 44% of retailers within the BRC who took part in the annual crime survey rated the police's own response to reports as “poor” or “very poor”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Rachel Johnson has said brother Boris Johnson won't be attending the Conservative party conference

Boris Johnson 'won't be attending' Conservative party conference reveals Rachel Johnson

Katherine Ryan claims she 'called-out' a 'dangerous' comic working in British entertainment

Katherine Ryan claims she 'called-out' a 'dangerous' comic working in British entertainment

James Cleverly insists there's a 'universal view' on taxation among Tories - despite Michael Gove's call for tax cuts

James Cleverly insists there's a 'universal view' on taxation among Tories - despite Michael Gove's call for tax cuts

Jessica Baker was a 'warm-hearted, wonderful' girl, her family have said

School coach crash victim Jessica Baker, 15, was 'warm-hearted, wonderful' girl, family say in poignant tribute

Emergency services cordon off a street in Murcia after the fire

At least 13 dead after horror fire tears through Spanish nightclub

One of the men was found in Back Hill Top Avenue

Pensioner and man, 53, stabbed to death in Leeds, with two arrested on suspicion of murder

Hugh Bonneville has split up with his wife of 25 years

Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville splits from wife after 25 years of marriage, after previously calling her his 'bedrock'

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak resists calls for lower taxes, as he says slashing inflation is the best tax cut

55 towns are getting £20 million each

55 'overlooked and undervalued towns' to get £20 million each - full list revealed

Michael Gove said that getting value for money was 'critically important'

'Programmes that have gone over budget need to be looked at,' Michael Gove says, amid speculation over HS2

The group, led by Danny Kruger, will challenge the Chancellor's tax policy

Tory mutiny as backbench MPs demand government cut taxes in 'unprecedented intervention'

The mockery incident sparked an outcry

Two football fans arrested for 'mocking' Bradley Lowery, a boy who died of cancer aged 6

Walter Renwick denies any involvement in cutting down the Sycamore Gap tree

'The speculation is ridiculous': Ex-lumberjack, 69, arrested after Sycamore Gap tree felled, denies cutting it down

Anaesthetists are set to stop using one anaesthetic

NHS to ban anaesthetic to hit net zero despite climate scientist saying concern is 'not supported by science'

Exclusive
The people smuggler in Calais

People smuggler says trafficking 'easier since Brexit' as he urges 'refugee' to make false asylum claim

Sunak set to ignore European judges Rwanda ruling amid mounting pressure ahead of Tory party conference

Sunak set to ignore European judges' Rwanda ruling amid mounting pressure at Tory party conference

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rory McIlroy held back by teammate during furious Ryder Cup caddie altercation after sportsmanship row spills into carpark

Rory McIlroy held back by teammate during furious Ryder Cup altercation after sportsmanship row spills into carpark
Bradley Lowery's mother 'heartbroken' after football fans appear to mock six-year-old's death - as police probe incident

Bradley Lowery's mother slams 'low life' football fans as police probe pair appearing to mock youngster's death
Ashraf Habimana, 16, named as victim of fatal Luton knife attack that left two others injured as three arrested by police

Tributes paid to 'innocent soul' Ashraf Habimana, 16, victim of fatal Luton knife attack as three arrested by police
The incident, which took place on Friday, saw the 43-year-old man arrest for sexual assault upon his arrival at Palma's Son Sant Joan airport following the alleged mid-air incident.

British tourist, 43, arrested for sexually assaulting male air steward aboard Jet2 flight to Majorca
Andrew Flintoff's ex-England teammate and close friend Steve Harmison has revealed the reason for the star's limelight following his near-fatal Top Gear crash.

Andrew Flintoff's ex-England teammate Steve Harmison reveals star's reasons for dodging spotlight after Top Gear crash
Bride and groom 'dead inside' after Iraq wedding blaze killed more than 100 guests

Bride and groom 'numb' after Iraq wedding blaze killed more than 100 guests

Mick Whelan has admitted the train drivers' strike is targeting the Conservative party conference

Train drivers deliberately targeting Tory party conference with strike, Aslef union boss admits
Suella Braverman has avoided a meeting with Justin Welby on immigration

Suella Braverman 'turned down meeting with Justin Welby to discuss immigration'

The driver was fined for the tea incident

Moment driver spotted drinking mug of tea on motorway, as bemused police slap him with dangerous driving fine
Police are hunting for Stephen Pennington

Child rapist on the loose, as police launch manhunt to bring him back to prison

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson's assistant Jenean has been murdered

Sarah Ferguson's 'loyal, beautiful' long-time personal assistant murdered, as 48-year-old suspect arrested
Kate to miss this year's Earthshot event in Singapore due to George's exams

Kate to miss William's Earthshot trip to Singapore to support Prince George during his exams
Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit