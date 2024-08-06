Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
UK riots live: Arrests made in Plymouth, police injured after violent disorder in Belfast
6 August 2024, 07:29 | Updated: 6 August 2024, 07:38
Six people were arrested in Plymouth after violent disorder there, and in Belfast, saw police attacked.
The arrests come on the seventh day of escalating disorder.
Addressing the nation over the weekend, PM Keir Starmer vowed rioters would "regret" engaging in "far-right thuggery" and promised those involved in unrest would "face the full force of the law".
The riots were sparked after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport last week.
oThere have so far been more than 420 arrests.
Follow the latest below.
Courts minister: Elon Musk's comments regarding the 'inevitability of civil war' in the UK are 'totally unjustifiable'.
Justice Secretary Heidi Alexander said Elon Musk is "exercising his power" irresponsibly in a way that is "pretty unconscionable."
On Monday, the Twitter boss posted that civil war in the UK is "inevitable" and accused Keir Starmer of failing to protect "all communities."
Social media companies are facing pressure from the government to address misinformation on their platforms amid concerns that inflammatory social media posts are fueling violence.
The Government will take a “very robust approach” to social media firms in the wake of the riots, Justice Minister Heidi Alexander said.
Petrol bombs thrown at police in second night of violence in Belfast
Footage on social media showed a significant police presence in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast on Monday evening.
Around a dozen masked protesters were seen throwing petrol bombs at PSNI vehicles, with at least one police car set on fire. Several other vehicles were also left in flames.
The PSNI advised the public to avoid the Donegall Road and Sandy Row areas as it dealt with the ongoing disorder.
Bricks thrown at police during violent disorder in Darlington
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after violence flared in Darlington on Monday evening.
Bricks were thrown at police officers amid "small pockets of serious violence," police said.
More than 400 people have been arrested since unrest broke out last Tuesday.
Courts “could possibly” invoke 24 hour sittings, says justice minister
Courts sitting through the night to swiftly see rioters in the dock is something that “could possibly” start taking place across England, Heidi Alexander said.
The justice minister told LBC Radio: “The additional courts protocol is something that could possibly be invoked in different regions of the UK if the chief police officer and the chief prosecutor in that area decide that they want it.
“They make an application to the judiciary and so the judiciary indicated yesterday that they would be willing to consider any of those requests.
“It would mean that in the magistrates courts there could be longer sittings, sittings through the evening, the night, at weekends.”
Ms Alexander told LBC new prison places would come into use “next week” at HMP Stocken, Rutland, and also said spaces at Cookham Wood Young Offenders Institution in Kent would be used for adult prisoners.
Asked if rioters could be charged under terrorism laws, the minister said: “Charging decisions are for the Crown Prosecution Service. There will be a range of offences that have been committed, as I said both on the streets and online.”
Technology Secretary confirms meeting with social media giants
Peter Kyle confirmed in a statement that he had met representatives from social media giants on Monday amid fears that posts to online forums are fuelling violent disorder.
He spoke with representatives from TikTok, Facebook's parent company Meta, Google and X "to make clear their responsibility to continue to work with us to stop the spread of hateful misinformation and incitement".
Social media has come under scrutiny from politicians and journalists, and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday: “You can’t just have the armchair thuggery or the people being able to incite and organise violence and also not face consequences for this.”
Mr Kyle said: "I have been clear it is unacceptable that people are using social media to cause damage, distress and destruction in our communities."
The statement continued: "There is a significant amount of content circulating that platforms need to be dealing with at pace.
"Different companies take different approaches and I expect platforms to ensure that those seeking to spread hate online are not being facilitated and have nowhere to hide."
War of words between Starmer and Musk: Billionaire hits back after PM slams ‘civil war’ remarks
Elon Musk has hit back at Keir Starmer after he dismissed the X owner's "civil war" comments as "unjustified".
Sir Keir slammed comments made by the billionaire businessman on Monday after he suggested "civil war is inevitable".
It came in response to a video posted to X with the caption: "The effects of mass migration and open borders is what’s going on."
Violence across the UK has continued to escalate in recent days, with the PM having chaired an emergency Cobra meeting to plan a response with senior ministers and police representatives.
Speaking on the post, the Prime Minister's spokesperson said there was "no justification for comments like that".
But just hours later, Musk hit back at Sir Keir directly.
Responding to a post from the PM which criticised violence towards Muslims, he said: "Shouldn't you be concerned about attacks on *all* communities?"
Violent disorder in parts of UK continues into seventh day
Last night saw police injured in Plymouth during "sustained violence" as disorder continues into a seventh day.
Police were also attacked during further violence in South Belfast.
Devon and Cornwall Police say six people in Plymouth have been arrested.
Riot officers in Belfast had stones and petrol bombs thrown at them, while in Plymouth, officers suffered minor injuries, and two members of the public were taken to hospital.
We'll have more on last night and the latest news for you throughout the day.
No arrests in Birmingham but police investigating damage to pub and vehicles
West Midlands Police released this statement on Monday night: "A large number of people did gather in Bordesley tonight (Mon) but there were no clashes with members of opposing groups.
"We were aware of rumours which circulated on social media with regards to a potential far-right protest taking place in Birmingham today (Mon). We can confirm this did not take place.
"No arrests have been made at this stage but there were sporadic incidents and we are investigating reports of an assault, incidents of criminal damage to a pub on Stoney Lane, a car which had its windows smashed on Alcombe Grove, Stechford and further criminal damage to a vehicle which had its tyres damaged on Belchers Lane, Bordesley Green.
"We are also investigating reports of a man who was in possession of an offensive weapon.
"We are investigating all incidents reported and we will work hard to identify and arrest those responsible.
"Chief Superintendent Richard North, commander at Birmingham LPA said: “Fortunately rumours of the significant protest activity in the city didn’t materialise. There were several sporadic incidents of criminality during the evening and we will work hard to arrest those responsible.
“We want to reassure you that anyone participating in any criminality on our streets will be dealt with robustly. You will continue to see an increased police presence on our streets over the coming days to offer reassurance to our communities.”
'Several officers' injured in Plymouth, police confirm
Devon and Cornwall Police Superintendent Russ Dawe said "several officers" had been injured in Plymouth and arrests had been made "for a range of public order offences and assaults".
He said: "We continue to police ongoing events in Plymouth with a highly visible police presence.
"Specialist officers were deployed to the Guildhall in the city centre at around 3.30pm today. During the evening, we've seen levels of violence across the city, and several officers have sustained injuries.
"I would like to reassure the community that we are fully resourced at this time with a strong police presence. Violence will not be tolerated, hate will not be tolerated, and we continue to work with our partners to keep the people of Plymouth safe.
"Our approach to this operation was to enable peaceful protests, but people who are intent on committing public order and criminal offences have, and will be, dealt with robustly. This is the style of policing that we have delivered this evening and what our communities of Plymouth expect.
"Sadly, a number of individuals see fit to cause disorder. This type of behaviour is unacceptable within our communities and our officers are fully trained to manage and de-escalate disorder as quickly as possible.
"The majority of people have behaved within the law, and I would like to thank them for this. We will continue to take positive action against individuals who commit offences and have carried out arrests for a range of public order offences and assaults."
Crowds turn out in Birmingham to protect shops and mosque
Hundreds of people came out in Birmingham to protect local shops and a mosque after rumours members of the EDL and other protestors were coming to the area.
Shops shut and a local hospital sent staff home as expected violence was threatened.