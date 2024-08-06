Live

UK riots live: Arrests made in Plymouth, police injured after violent disorder in Belfast

Riot police form a line on the Lower Ormeau road after people taking part in an anti-Islamic protest make their way through the area following a protest outside Belfast City Hall. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

Six people were arrested in Plymouth after violent disorder there, and in Belfast, saw police attacked.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The arrests come on the seventh day of escalating disorder.

Addressing the nation over the weekend, PM Keir Starmer vowed rioters would "regret" engaging in "far-right thuggery" and promised those involved in unrest would "face the full force of the law".

The riots were sparked after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport last week.

oThere have so far been more than 420 arrests.

