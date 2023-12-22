UK has second highest rate of cocaine use in the world, figures show

22 December 2023, 20:15 | Updated: 22 December 2023, 20:17

Cocaine usage is the second highest in the world in the UK
Cocaine usage is the second highest in the world in the UK. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The UK has the second highest rate of cocaine use in the world, figures show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A new study has found that one in 40 British adults (2.7 percent of the population) take cocaine, more than any other country in Europe.

The only other country that takes more cocaine than the UK is Australia.

Meanwhile, the United States is in fifth, with 2.4 percent of Americans consuming the Class A drug.

In third and fourth is Austria and Spain, respectively.

Cocaine is popular in the UK
Cocaine is popular in the UK. Picture: Alamy

The UK's high cocaine usage is thought to be fuelled by the country's drinking culture.

Meanwhile, the USA's geographical proximity to Mexico makes it easier to get cheap cocaine, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) study.

Read More: 'The war on drugs has failed': Switzerland considers legalising cocaine

Read More: Spain seizes tons of cocaine hidden among frozen tuna in shipping containers

As for the types of people that take cocaine, the study found that it is widely used regardless of social class due to its dwindling price and increased availability.

The countries with the lowest cocaine usage in the world include Indonesia, Japan and India.

Binge drinking culture in the UK increases cocaine culture
Binge drinking culture in the UK increases cocaine culture. Picture: Alamy

Usage is also particularly high in Ireland, Canada and Netherlands, with two percent of the population taking the illicit drug.

The OECD report warns: "Drug use is linked with, or complicates responses to, a wide range of today's most pressing health and social issues.

"Among these are mental health issues, self-harm, homelessness, youth criminality and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former US president Donald Trump

Trump caught on tape pressuring officials not to certify 2020 vote, report says

Protesters at the mural of Manuel Ellis after the verdict of the trial was read

US jury clears police officers in death of black man Manuel Ellis

The US Supreme Court

US Supreme Court says it will not intervene yet to rule on Trump prosecution

The changes to migration salaries will come in two phases

Migrants will have to meet new £38,700 salary threshold but not until 2025, Sunak says, after backlash from Tory right

The Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters

UN approves resolution on aid to Gaza without call for suspension of hostilities

Israeli troops walk in the Gaza Strip

Gaza death toll exceeds 20,000 as Israel expands ground war against Hamas

The Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters

UN approves resolution on aid to Gaza without call for suspension of hostilities

Charles Street in Skellow, Doncaster

XL Bully seized and two people arrested after puppy mauled to death in South Yorkshire

The US and Russia abstained on the vote

UN Security Council votes to increase aid into Gaza - but doesn't call for immediate ceasefire

The rating has been downgraded from five to one

Manchester United slapped with 1/5 food hygiene rating after serving corporate guests 'raw chicken'

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan lose bid to return to UK after mum suffers heart attack

It's going to be a White Christmas...for some

White Christmas 'likely' as Met Office issues fresh festive forecast

King Charles joked about his sausage fingers in a Coronation dressing rehearsal

King Charles jokes about having 'sausage fingers' with Prince William in new Coronation footage

Two more women were lightly injured in the incident

Shocking moment Christmas tree topples over and crushes woman, 63, to death at festive market

Hamburg flooding

Two dead and transport disrupted as storm brings high winds to northern Europe

Czech shooting vigil

Czechs mourn victims of worst mass shooting in country’s history

Latest News

See more Latest News

The man taking down the Banksy artwork

Banksy anti-war artwork 'stolen from south London street' just hours after being confirmed as genuine
A body has been found in the search for Clare Marshall

Police searching for missing Clare Marshall find body in River Tay in Perth

Alex Batty has revealed his heartbreaking final note

Police launch 'kidnap' investigation after teen Alex Batty returned home to the UK six years after he went missing
Further travel delays are expected this Christmas weekend.

Don’t drive until 6pm, motorists warned as millions join Christmas getaway and train services disrupted
Spain Christmas Lottery

88008 is the magic number for Spain’s El Gordo lottery

David Kozak killed 14 people

Prague bodycam footage shows armed police storm building to take down shooter who gunned down 14
Israel Palestinians Gaza Destruction

Gaza health officials say 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict

Queen Elizabeth died last September

Queen's family persuaded her to spend final days at Balmoral, despite monarch's fears dying there was 'more difficult'
Regulated rail fares are set to rise by 4.9%.

More misery for commuters as rail fares to rise by almost 5% next year

Tesla megafactory

Tesla moves forward with plan for energy storage battery factory in China

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said

'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'
Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan Markle returns to acting in coffee advert as intern who stacks boxes, works in IT and misses a fist bump
Prince Andrew is facing more scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew faces more scrutiny over ties with Jeffrey Epstein as judge orders evidence from 'grope' accuser can be released

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit