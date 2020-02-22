UK weather: Storm Ellen ruled out but more misery expected

More wind and rain is expected to bring further flooding to the UK this weekend. Picture: Met Office / PA

The UK is set for another weekend of rain and flooding, snow and ice, and strong winds that will bring further misery to already sodden communities.

More miserable weather is expected to disrupt the UK this weekend, however reports of another named storm - Storm Ellen - have been dismissed by officials.

Marco Petagna, a meteorologist at the Met Office told LBC News: "We are expecting further impacts to flood-hit communities, but not significant enough at the moment for it to warrant being named."

-- Read More: Experts warn that climate change is "100 per cent" the reason for heavier rainfall in UK storms --

Large parts of South Wales, the north and central England are still trying to cope with the impact of Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis, and recent heavy showers have brought further flooding with warnings of more to come.

On Saturday morning, the Environment Agency had 90 flood warnings in place, as well as 153 flood alerts, covering areas from Wiltshire to Cumbria.

Two severe flood warnings - meaning an imminent danger to life - remain in force for the River Lugg at Hampton Bishop, near Hereford.

It will be another unsettled morning, with a #wind warning in force for the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. #Snow also likely on hills in the north pic.twitter.com/rI47J7SfWb — Met Office (@metoffice) February 22, 2020

Saturday is set to bring an "unsettled morning" while wind warnings are in place until 10pm this evening for the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Snow is also expected to settle on hilly areas across the north, however temperatures in the south are set to reach the teens.

The Met Office warned people heading out to expect snow and ice in Scotland, however there will be bright spells in southern England into the afternoon with intermittent rain.

Overnight will see more persistent outbreaks of rain across the country with thermometers getting close to zero.

There will be spells of wet and windy weather on Sunday that is expected to bring further flooding to the north and west of the UK, alongside hail and thunder.

A snow and ice warning for parts of Scotland has been extended until 10am tomorrow, and there is a yellow weather warning out for South Wales on Sunday, but the timings for that remain unclear.

On Monday, a wind warning is in place for the north, with rain expected across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

However, there will be outbreaks of sunshine heading into Tuesday and Wednesday but showers are expected to continue.

The Met Office advised people to stay tuned to their website and Twitter page for further updates across the weekend.

Heading out today?



Watch out for some #snow and #ice in #Scotland, with strong winds affecting much of the northern half of the #UK.



Elsewhere will see some bright spells but also a little rain at times pic.twitter.com/BgVeCxsYeG — Met Office (@metoffice) February 22, 2020

Flooding was reported across the southern edge of the Yorkshire Dales on Friday night, with the village of Horton-in-Ribblesdale cut off by rising water.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter: "We have two crews from Settle, Grassington and a water rescue team from Ripon in Horton-in-Ribblesdale which is currently surrounded by floodwater.

"Crews are checking residents and ensuring everyone is safe."

The damage wreaked by Storm Dennis last weekend and Storm Ciara the week before is projected to run into the billions to repair.