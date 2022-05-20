Don't cancel street parties! Storms in UK next week but Jubilee weekend set to be sunny

20 May 2022, 19:53

The UK will be wet and windy next week, but forecasters are cautiously optimistic about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend
The UK will be wet and windy next week, but forecasters are cautiously optimistic about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Strong winds and rain are set to hit the UK next week but forecasters are hopeful the warm weather will return in time for the Jubilee weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Temperatures in London could climb to 24C on Sunday, but by next week rain and strong winds will sweep across most of the country as a result of a strengthening of the jet stream.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Rudman said: "The strengthening of the jet stream increases the chances of low-pressure systems developing over the Atlantic being pushed towards the UK.

Read more: Scottish pupils could be told to wear gender-neutral uniforms to 'promote equality'

Read more: Full Wagatha files: Vardy claims she was made a 'scapegoat' during Euro 2016

"Although there are still some details to be determined on the depth and timings of these lows, what we do know is that there's some unsettled weather on the way next week, with some strong winds likely from the middle of the week, especially in the north.

"Weather of this nature isn't unusual in a UK spring, with changes in the jet stream frequently bringing interludes of unsettled weather."

Temperatures of 16C are expected next week in the South West and 14C in parts of the North East.

The average temperature for the month of May in England is 16C, but temperatures soared to 27.5C on Tuesday in south-eastern areas.

Forecasters now consider the possibility of blood rain, when relatively high concentrations of red dust or particles get mixed into rain and make it look red-hued as it falls, to be unlikely.

Read more: PM insists he won't stop Sue Gray from naming and shaming No10 aides who broke Covid rules

Read more: Monkeypox cases more than double in the UK as WHO prepares to hold emergency talks

Blood rain, when it occurs in the UK, often leaves desert sand residue on cars and other surfaces.

Despite the gloomy forecast for the coming week, there is no need to cancel outdoor Jubilee street parties just yet, as the Met Office offers cautious optimism for the June bank holiday.

They said: "We're still some two weeks away from the Jubilee Weekend, but the long-range outlook shows a trend for some possible warm weather in southern areas, and closer to average temperatures further north."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wimbledon has been stripped of its ATP ranking points

Wimbledon stripped of ATP ranking points after banning Russian and Belarusian players

Breaking
sturgeon

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tests positive for Covid-19

uniform

Scottish pupils could be told to wear gender-neutral uniforms to 'promote equality'

A wealth of new evidence has been released

Full Wagatha files: Vardy claims she was made a 'scapegoat' during Euro 2016

A fire has broken out near Geneva Airport

Huge fire and 'explosions' at asylum seeker centre near Geneva Airport

sleepio

Doctors to 'treat insomnia patients with mobile app' instead of sleeping pills

jamie oliver

PM's Eton Mess! Jamie Oliver leads Downing Street protests over governments obesity u-turn

James Porritt (top) was "minding his own business" before Ricky Morgan (bottom) launched at him with a machete

Man guilty of random 'Terminator' tube attack after hacking commuter with machete

Sue Gray is set to name and shame aides who broke Covid rules in her report.

PM insists he won't stop Sue Gray from naming and shaming No10 aides who broke Covid rules

stanley

Stanley Johnson 'absolutely delighted' as his French citizenship is approved

Des O'Connor's daughter has won the right to sue the Met Police.

Des O’Connor’s daughter to sue Met after officer called her ‘amazingly hot’

Eleven new cases of monekypox have been confirmed in the UK

Monkeypox cases more than double in the UK as WHO prepares to hold emergency talks

Rish Sunak joined Roman Abramovich on the Rich List

Rishi Sunak enters Rich List as Roman Abramovich's wealth cut in half

Seven people are being treated for breathing problems after a "hazardous substances incident"

Seven Sainsbury’s shoppers treated after 'collapsing with mystery breathing difficulties'

More than 200 people wearing purple gathered to say their final goodbye to Katie Kenyon

Town's tears as mourners honour 'murdered' mum-of-two Katie Kenyon by wearing purple

Temperatures in some parts of Spain could hit 42C

Holidaymakers warned as Spain braced for 42C heatwave of ‘extraordinary intensity’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine Mariupol

Russian forces ‘take full control of Mariupol steel plant’

Germany Weather

Dozens injured after tornado smashes into German city

Aimee Osbourne-Studio Fire

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee escapes deadly Hollywood fire

France Cannes 2022 Three Thousand Years of Longing Red Carpet

Woman strips off in Cannes red carpet protest

Kharkiv scenes

Ukraine says it repels attack in east as Russian troops struggle to gain ground
The gold Mycenaean-era ring

Ancient gold ring back in Greece after string of adventures

Kashmir collapse

Body found as search continues for workers trapped by tunnel collapse in Kashmir
Lightning flashes across the sky in Stuttgart

Two paragliders killed in Germany amid warning over storms

Stephanie Kirchner steers her carriage on the main road through her home town in Germany

German woman swaps SUV for real horse power to save money on work commute
US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visit a Samsung plant

Joe Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and technology on agenda

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment
John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world
Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says
'I don't like Clive!' Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I don't like Clive!': Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo
'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts experience with 'micromanaging' boss

'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts working with 'micromanaging' boss
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/05 | Watch again

Politics of partygate are not over, says Marr

Andrew Marr: Historians will ask 'how on earth did Boris Johnson survive Partygate?'
'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis

'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis
Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears
Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police