Don't cancel street parties! Storms in UK next week but Jubilee weekend set to be sunny

The UK will be wet and windy next week, but forecasters are cautiously optimistic about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Strong winds and rain are set to hit the UK next week but forecasters are hopeful the warm weather will return in time for the Jubilee weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Temperatures in London could climb to 24C on Sunday, but by next week rain and strong winds will sweep across most of the country as a result of a strengthening of the jet stream.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Rudman said: "The strengthening of the jet stream increases the chances of low-pressure systems developing over the Atlantic being pushed towards the UK.

Read more: Scottish pupils could be told to wear gender-neutral uniforms to 'promote equality'

Read more: Full Wagatha files: Vardy claims she was made a 'scapegoat' during Euro 2016

"Although there are still some details to be determined on the depth and timings of these lows, what we do know is that there's some unsettled weather on the way next week, with some strong winds likely from the middle of the week, especially in the north.

"Weather of this nature isn't unusual in a UK spring, with changes in the jet stream frequently bringing interludes of unsettled weather."

An active jet stream is bringing unsettled weather to the UK next week 🌧️



Get the weather outlook, including an early look at the signals for the Jubilee weekend, in our press release 👇 — Met Office (@metoffice) May 20, 2022

Temperatures of 16C are expected next week in the South West and 14C in parts of the North East.

The average temperature for the month of May in England is 16C, but temperatures soared to 27.5C on Tuesday in south-eastern areas.

Forecasters now consider the possibility of blood rain, when relatively high concentrations of red dust or particles get mixed into rain and make it look red-hued as it falls, to be unlikely.

Read more: PM insists he won't stop Sue Gray from naming and shaming No10 aides who broke Covid rules

Read more: Monkeypox cases more than double in the UK as WHO prepares to hold emergency talks

Blood rain, when it occurs in the UK, often leaves desert sand residue on cars and other surfaces.

Despite the gloomy forecast for the coming week, there is no need to cancel outdoor Jubilee street parties just yet, as the Met Office offers cautious optimism for the June bank holiday.

They said: "We're still some two weeks away from the Jubilee Weekend, but the long-range outlook shows a trend for some possible warm weather in southern areas, and closer to average temperatures further north."