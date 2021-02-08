Breaking News

UK terror threat level lowered from 'severe' to 'substantial'

8 February 2021, 11:51 | Updated: 8 February 2021, 12:22

Policemen on duty in Vienna, Austria last year in the wake of a terror attack in Vienna
Policemen on duty in Vienna, Austria last year in the wake of a terror attack in Vienna. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The UK's terror threat level has been reduced from severe to substantial, the Home Secretary has announced.

It means an attack is still "likely" and the public should remain vigilant.

The decision to drop it was taken following a reduction in the momentum of attacks in Europe since those seen between September and November last year.

The Home Secretary said in a statement: "The decision to lower the threat level from severe to substantial is due to the significant reduction in the momentum of attacks in Europe since those seen between September and November 2020.

"However, the UK national threat level is kept under constant review and is subject to change at any time.

"Substantial continues to indicate a high level of threat; and an attack on the UK is still likely. The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any concerns to the Police."

The threat level was raised to severe by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) in November following Islamist attacks in Austria and France.

But on Thursday last week the expert analysts reduced the level, Ms Patel told MPs on Monday.

