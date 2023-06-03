UK ticket holder wins eye-watering £111.7m in Friday's EuroMillions draw

By Chris Samuel

A UK ticket holder has won over £110m in Friday's EuroMillions draw.

Players have been urged check their tickets and get in contact if they think they have won the £111.7million prize.

The winning numbers are 03, 12, 15, 25, 43.

The Lucky Stars are 10 and 11.

The ticket must first be validated before the lucky winner can get their hands on the cash.

They can then decide whether or not they want to go public.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "What a fantastic night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has scooped tonight's special £111.7m EuroMillions jackpot.

"Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner.

"Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million is generated every week for good causes across the country.

"This money supports projects across the nation, with a total of more than 670,000 grants - to projects both big and small - having been made across the UK to date."

Just a handful of UK players have won more than £100m in a EuroMillions jackpot - the latest winner is only the 18th to do so.

Last summer, a UK ticket holder bagged a record jackpot of £195m, but decided to remain anonymous.