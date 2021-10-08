UK travel update: Covid advice relaxed for another 51 countries

The rules have relaxed for another 51 countries. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Foreign Office is lifting its advice against non-essential travel for a further 51 holiday destinations.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) will lift its "all but essential travel" advice for the Bahamas, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Jamaica, Martinique, Palau, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Western Sahara on Friday

The newly appointed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the decision allows people to "exercise personal responsibility".

Advice for a further 42 ex-red list locations will be lifted on Monday, including Argentina, Chile, Cuba, Indonesia, Mexico, the Seychelles, South Africa and Thailand.

The easing of the rules follows the removal of travel advisories to 32 countries on Wednesday.

Ms Truss said: "These updates make travel abroad easier - boosting trade, tourism and reuniting friends and families.

"I am delighted that the safe reopening of travel allows people to exercise personal responsibility and visit more destinations across the globe."

The announcement comes just days before England's red list will be slashed to just seven countries.

It was announced on Thursday that 47 countries such as South Africa, Mexico and Thailand will be removed from the red list from 4am on Monday.

That means people will be able to arrive in England from those locations without spending 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285 for solo travellers.

The seven countries that will remain on the red list include Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

The Government also announced that the inbound vaccinated arrivals system would be extended to a further 37 countries and territories including India, South Africa and Turkey, meaning eligible passengers arriving from rest of world countries will only need to take a day two test in England.

Day two tests are set to be switched from PCR to lateral flow later this month as well, but no date has been set.

The Government said its "ambition" is for this to be in place "for people returning from half-term breaks by the end of the month".