UK and US-led group of allies release fresh statement after strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen

23 January 2024, 22:46 | Updated: 23 January 2024, 23:15

Ships in the Red Sea have been under attack in recent months
Ships in the Red Sea have been under attack in recent months. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The UK and US have revealed more details about a joint strike against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

In a joint statement, a group countries led by the UK and US said yesterday's strikes (January 22) were in response to "continued illegal and reckless Houthi attacks" on vessels in the Red Sea.

"These strikes were designed to disrupt and degrade the capability of the Houthis to continue their attacks on global trade and innocent mariners from around the world, while avoiding escalation," the statement said.

The latest round of strikes was supported by Albania, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Guinea-Bissau, Hungary, Italy, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Poland, Republic of Korea, and Romania.

"The thirty-plus attacks that the Houthis have launched on commercial and naval vessels since mid-November constitute a threat to all countries that rely on international maritime shipping.  We condemn these attacks, and demand an end to them," they said in a joint statement.

The Houthi rebels, who are based in Yemen and backed by Iran, have vowed brutal retribution for the West after a series of strikes hit military targets.

They have been attacking Western ships in the Red Sea in recent weeks, a vital route in global trade.

They have justified the attacks by saying they are trying to stop the war in Gaza.

