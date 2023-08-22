Has autumn arrived early? Hopes for August bank holiday weekend dampened as new Met Office forecast rolls in

Showers have been forecast for the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Jenny Medlicott

Brits are being warned to brace for ‘heavy showers’ in the coming days as the summer bank holiday weekend nears.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A mixture of showers and sunshine are expected for the remaining days of August, according to a new long range weather forecast from the Met Office.

Over the next few days, the forecaster has told Brits to expect a “few showers” and “outbreaks of rain” but with sunny spells. While the southeast is expected to remain warm.

From Thursday to Saturday, it says: “Most likely a mix of sunny spells and heavy showers throughout this period. Gradually turning fresher from the northwest from Friday and into the weekend.”

From Saturday to Monday, the shower and sunny spells are expected to continue, with northern and western areas most likely to be hit by frequent rainfall.

There’s also a chance the rainfall in these areas could turn heavy or thundery with occasional strong winds.

Southern areas may see some drier spells, while temperatures on the whole are expected to remain average for late August.

Any hopes for a summery bank holiday weekend have been dampened by the forecast. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Met Office issues six-hour weather warning as Britain braced for thunderstorms

Read more: Thunderstorms to sweep UK as weather warning issued ahead of scorching weekend

The full long range forecast between Saturday and Monday reads: “A mixture of showers and sunshine is expected for the end of August. While southern areas may see some drier spells, northern and western areas have the greatest likelihood of seeing frequent rainfall, which at times may become locally heavy or thundery.

“Occasional strong winds are possible, especially in the north, and becoming slightly more likely towards the end of the month. Temperatures are generally likely to be around average for late August, but it could feel warm in any sunny spells. Where there is prolonged rain or wind, however, it may feel slightly cooler.

“Early September is likely to see further unsettled conditions affecting the UK, with the southern regions continuing to be the most likely to see any drier weather.”

A mixture of showers and sunshine are expected. Picture: Getty

Dampened hopes for the bank holiday weekend come as the rest of Europe continues to grapple with high temperatures.

Parts of Italy are set to soar as high as 42C while France could see temperatures hit 40C.

It comes after a number of European countries were hit by extreme heatwaves last month as wildfires tore through parts of Europe, including Greece, Portugal, Spain and Italy.

More recently wildfires ripped through Maui in Hawaii, destroying homes across the island where some 850 people are still said to be missing.