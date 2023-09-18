Hurricane Lee aftermath to batter UK, as Brits warned to brace for more thunder and hailstorms

The remnants of Hurricane Lee are set to hit the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The exact date the remains of a hurricane that has wreaked havoc across the east coast of the US will hit the UK has been revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The remnants of Hurricane Lee, which has claimed the life of at least one person, after a tree fell on a man's car in the state of Maine, will reach British shores between Tuesday and Thursday.

It comes after a huge downpour and thunderstorms across much of the south of England over the weekend. Parts of Devon and the south-west have been flooded, with Exeter Airport closed on Sunday due to the high waters.

Addressing Hurricane Lee, Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: "It is certainly worth keeping up to date with the forecast.

"It is worth checking those things immediately before you head out on your journey so that you are aware where the most severe thunderstorms are possible.

Read more: Commuter chaos as thunderstorms and heavy downpours cause travel disruption for thousands

Read more: New thunderstorm warnings issued by Met Office as forecaster warns of hail, floods and lightning strikes

The UK has been drenched in rain in recent days. Picture: Alamy

"Make sure you are taking care as the weather could change at very short lead times and just be prepared for those gusty winds and potentially large hailstorms."

Lee will no longer be a hurricane by the time it reaches the UK.

"That will be getting picked up by the jet stream," Mr Vautrey said. "Showers in places could be heavy with a risk of further thunderstorms.

"It could be quite an unsettled, autumnal week to come."

Hurricane Lee has caused havoc across the east coast of the UK. Picture: Alamy

Forecasters issued a yellow warning for London, the south-east and east of England and the East Midlands that stayed in place until 6am on Monday. Almost a month's worth of rain fell, according to a gauge by Exmoor.

Roads were closed, buses and trains were cancelled and Paignton zoo was closed, as well as Exeter Airport.

Some places saw as much as 60mm of rain fall, more than half the average for September.

The band of rain moved eastwards throughout Sunday and cleared by the early hours of Monday morning.

Despite the wet weather easing, the Environment Agency issued several fresh flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, after midnight.

The affected areas include the Cumbrian coastline, the River Cole in Swindon and the River Gwash in Ryhall and Newstead, Lincolnshire.

Conditions are expected to remain "blustery at times" early this week but are likely to be fresher.