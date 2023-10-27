Exact date sunshine to return for Brits after more than a week of heavy rain and weather warnings

The sun is set to come back after more than a week of rain. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Brits are set to have some sunny weather again after more than a week of wet and windy conditions.

Forecasters expect the sun to come out on Sunday, although temperatures are not expected to be high, as we approach the end of October.

Much of the UK has been doused in heavy rain for over a week, causing flooding in parts of the country, which has led to mass travel disruption.

The peak of the recent bad weather was Storm Babet, which mostly affected Scotland and northern England. Several people died amid the storm's torrential downpours and strong winds.

Yellow weather warnings remain in place for parts of the UK until Sunday. Eastern Scotland, the area most affected by Storm Babet, has a warning for rain lasting until Sunday.

Large parts of the UK were flooded in the storm. Picture: Getty

People living in eastern England have been warned about heavy fog, which should largely clear up by the end of Friday.

Residents of London and south-east England have been told to expect disruption caused by heavy rain from midnight on Friday until around 6am on Sunday.

But the wet weather should largely clear up from mid-morning on Sunday, with the sun expected to come out on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile the Met Office warned that Brits should be getting ready for wintry weather when the clocks go back this weekend.

The storm caused major disruption on some roads, as. well as public transport. Picture: Getty

Met Office head of warnings Chris Walsh said: “When the clocks go back it’s time to prepare for winter weather.

“Whether it’s strong winds, cold spells or even ice and snow, there are simple and cost-effective things everyone can do now to prepare for winter weather."

The UK health security agency said Brits should consider wearing several thin layers of clothing in cold weather, as this is likely to keep the body warmer than one thick layer.

People's vitamin D levels can get too low in the winter, so health experts advised people to wrap up warm and get out when possible when the sun comes out, to boost their vitamin D.

Stormy conditions in Stonehaven, in Scotland. Picture: Getty

The RAC advised drivers to "put old socks or cardboard under... windscreen wipers to prevent them getting stuck to the glass."

Cycling UK told cyclists to wear a swimming cap under their helmet to help keep their head warm.