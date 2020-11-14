UK weather: Flooding, heavy rain and severe gales to bash parts of Britain

By Nick Hardinges

Parts of London and the South East can expect to be hit with flooding, heavy rain and severe gales on Sunday after a yellow weather warning was issued for the region.

The Met Office warned that those living along the south-east coast of England could wake up to a washout on Sunday with roads and properties at risk of being flooded.

Up to 35mm of rain could gather in the area, which stretches up to the southern boroughs of the capital, between 5am and 10am and wind speeds of up to 50mph have been reported.

The Met Office also warned that parts of the North West could see between 75 and 150mm of rain between Monday and Wednesday, which is close to the average monthly rainfall for November.

Meanwhile, low pressure will bring both wet and windy weather to the UK this weekend and it will likely generate some large waves around western and southwestern coasts, especially on Sunday.

However, the overall coastal flood risk is minor.

Parts of London and the South East have been issued with a yellow weather warning. Picture: Met Office

Back in the South East, temperatures will reach a low of around 12C and the heavy rain will eventually clear east before being followed by broken cloud and scattered heavy showers.

Inland winds will also ease but along the coast occasional gales could reach severe levels.

From Monday, the region will remain windy but will stay mostly dry with bright spells developing throughout the day.

It will be breezy, dry and largely cloudy on Tuesday and winds will continue on Wednesday, with rain and scattered showers also forecast.

The rest of the UK will experience an unsettled afternoon across the UK on Saturday, with most areas seeing outbreaks of rain accompanied by strong winds and some blustery showers.