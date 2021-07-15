UK weather: Brits to bask in 30C temperatures as heatwave returns

15 July 2021, 10:20 | Updated: 15 July 2021, 10:22

The UK is set to experience a week-long heatwave with temperatures topping 30C according to the weather forecast from the Met Office.
By Joe Cook

Brits are set to enjoy a week-long heatwave as temperatures rise to 25C on Thursday, with highs of 30C forecast in the coming days.

After weeks of wet weather in the UK, the sun is set to return for most of the country as families look forward to the school summer holidays beginning at the end of next week.

The Met Office forecasts that Thursday will begin with a mixture of sunshine and cloud, before temperatures begin rising in "strong July sunshine".

Scotland is likely to see some cloud and drizzle, particularly in the north and west, but for the rest of the UK the weather is set to be very warm over the coming days.

"Day on day into the weekend the heat will build and we'll see some strong sunshine, temperatures on Sunday could peak around 30 degrees Celsius," Met Office forecaster Clare Nasir said.

There will be "long spells of very warm sunshine for most" on Friday, with dry weather and sun continuing over the weekend.

Ahead of the lockdown easing on Monday in England, Brits are expected to descend on beaches and parks to bask in the sun.

For the rest of July the weather is likely to be unsettled, according to the Met Office.

"Temperatures will continue to be very warm at first, and perhaps locally hot in central and southern areas, before probably becoming somewhat cooler and fresher from the southwest later next week heralding a change to a more unsettled spell towards the end of July," they said.

The warm weather will be a welcome break after days of rain in many areas.
People enjoy the sunshine on a boat on Regent's Canal in Primrose Hill.
Even a week of warm weather will be much appreciated after many areas of the country experienced torrential downpours.

On Monday, London, Preston and other areas of the country experienced travel disruption as heavy rain led to flash flooding.

Read more: Germany flooding leaves at least six dead and people stranded on rooftops

Musician Brian May, whose Kensington home was flooded, shared the aftermath of the floods on Instagram, saying: “The whole bottom floor had been inundated with a sewage overflow - which has covered our carpets, rugs and all kinds of precious (to us) things in a stinking sludge.

"It's disgusting, and actually quite heartbreaking.

“It feels like we were have been invaded, desecrated."

Last week Edinburgh also experienced flash flooding, with torrential rain pouring through the roof of one shopping centre.

