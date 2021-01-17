UK weather: Forecasters warn of flooding as heavy downpours predicted

17 January 2021, 20:28

Rain is predicted for much of England
Rain is predicted for much of England. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Large swathes of the UK are set to be hit with heavy downpours next week, with warnings of potential flooding in place.

Up to 70mm of rain could fall over 48 hours in the worst affected regions.

An amber rain warning has been issued by the Met Office for Tuesday and Wednesday, covering parts of north-west England.

Large parts of Manchester, Yorkshire and Lancashire are among the areas predicted to see the wettest conditions.

Those living in these regions have been told to expect potential "heavy rainfall combined with some snowmelt across the hills", which is likely to lead to flooding.

It warns of "danger to life" due to fast-flowing or deep floodwater - with delays and cancellations to public transport and a "good chance some communities cut off by flooded roads".

A yellow rain alert is also in place for most of northern England and Wales from Tuesday to Wednesday, before most of the UK falls into the warning on Thursday.

Up to 200mm of rain is possible across parts of north Wales.

The Met Office said this was because of an area of "low pressure" set to move in on Monday evening.

It comes after a mixed bag of weekend weather, which saw between four and eight centimetres (1.5-3in) of snow in eastern England on Saturday, before a sunnier and milder day on Sunday.

The Environment Agency had 14 flood warnings in place across England on Sunday evening, stretching from the South East to the North East, meaning "immediate action" is required.

John Griffiths, a Met Office forecaster, said: "An area of low pressure will move in late on Monday, bringing with it quite a lot of rain over the following three days.

"Between Tuesday and Wednesday around 40-70 mm of rainfall is expected to fall in the north-west of England, potentially rising to 100-120mm in the hilly areas.

"On Thursday more deep low pressure will start travelling south to the rest of England, with strong downpours and heavy gales coming in from the North Sea."

Mr Griffiths said the flooding would come as the rainfall combines with snowmelt.

