UK weather live: Amber warnings for snow and ice issued as school forced to close

8 February 2024, 07:59

Two amber weather warnings for snow are in place
Two amber weather warnings for snow are in place. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Six inches of snow is expected to fall across much of Britain today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amber weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued for parts of northern England and north Wales.

Follow the latest on the weather LIVE in our blog below

Parts of England and Wales braced for heavy snow

Parts of northern England and Wales are braced for heavy snow later.

The Met Office has issued two amber warnings - with transport disruption expected in the Pennines and Peak District.

Less severe yellow weather alerts cover a wider area of the UK.

Asher McShane

-10C freeze on way

Parts of the UK will see temperatures as low as -10C by February 11, according to some forecasts.

The Met Office’s long range forecast predicts some snow this weekend and ‘a chance colder conditions could start to feature’ from the second week of February.

Asher McShane

02 Feb 2024

Check back here in the morning for the latest updates

We'll be back in the morning with the latest forecasts. 

Jennifer Medlicott

02 Feb 2024

Friday outlook: Mild start with a chance of rain

The Met Office forecast for Friday reads: "A rather cloudy and windy day for many, with some rain at times in the west and northwest. Brighter spells in the east and lee of hills elsewhere. Very mild."

Jennifer Medlicott

01 Feb 2024

A look ahead to the weekend weather

While snow is expected to return some time next week, it will continue to be relatively mild as we approach the weekend. 

Friday will be rather cloudy and windy day for many, the Met Office says, with some rain at times in the west and northwest.

"Brighter spells in the east and lee of hills elsewhere. Very mild," they said.

From Saturday to Monday: 

Patchy rain, then brighter in the south on Saturday. Blustery showers further north. Possibly very wet in the northwest thereafter. Elsewhere further patchy rain, and some brighter breaks. Rather windy.

Kieran Kelly

01 Feb 2024

Could the UK see a polar blast?

Huge parts of the country are set to experience a polar blast despite milder days in recent weeks.

Weather maps show the wintry conditions could arrive by February 14.

Parts of the country could see temperatures as low as -8C in parts while some areas in Scotland, such as Edinburgh, are forecast as much as 2cm of snow.

South Wales and London are among some of the areas that could see freezing temperatures, with the capital set for temperatures as low as -6C and Abergavenny -5C, according to maps from WX Charts.

Read more here.

Kieran Kelly

01 Feb 2024

Snow could even fall in March, Met Office says

A new Met Office forecast has predicted snow is likely to fall towards the end of February, or even in March. 

Its long-range forecast, which runs from February 16 to March 1, reads: "Although there is still some uncertainty by the start of this period is it more probable that conditions will start to become drier and more settled overall for much of the UK with winds from the north. 

"This would increase the likelihood of less mild, or colder conditions developing more widely and increase chance of snow, especially in the north and east."

Kieran Kelly

01 Feb 2024

Exact date snow will hit

Snow will fall in Scotland and some parts of northern England towards the end of next week, forecasts show. 

In particular, February 10 will be the coldest day, according to WXCharts, which uses data from the Met Office. 

Temperatures could plummet to -8C, making the snow more likely to stick. 

Kieran Kelly

01 Feb 2024

UK weather outlook this week

Today:

After a chilly start, it will be a mostly dry day with gentle winds and some sunshine. However, windier with some showers in the north, giving way to some wet and windy weather here later. Feeling a little cooler.

Tonight:

Cloud and hill fog edging east overnight with patchy light rain or drizzle across western hills, especially in the north. A mild and rather windy night for all.

Friday:

Mild for the time of year and mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle in the west. Some bright spells in the east, especially east of high ground.

Kieran Kelly

01 Feb 2024

Met Office warns of 'unsettled' weather for UK

A new forecast from the Met Office has warned the UK is in for some 'unsettled' weather as February gets under way .

"Turning colder across northern areas with showers, which will turn wintery at times especially over higher ground but to lower levels at times too," it reads. 

They added that there is a chance of 'wintery' conditions developing more widely across the country. 

Kieran Kelly

01 Feb 2024

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People look at the volcano erupting, north of Grindavík, Iceland

Volcano in south-western Iceland erupts for third time since December

Taylor Swift performs as part of The Eras Tour at the Tokyo Dome

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour heads to Disney+ with five new songs added

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift demands university student stops tracking her private jet

Haque was caught wearing a flamboyant suit that he used for a robbery

Flamboyantly-dressed armed robber jailed after being spotted the next day wearing 'distinctive suit'

Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson ends long-shot Democratic challenge to Joe Biden

Earth broke heat records for the eighth straight month in January

World breaches critical 1.5C global warming threshold across entire year for the first time

The Spinners member Henry Fambrough

Henry Fambrough, last surviving original member of The Spinners, dies aged 85

Lucy Letby is renewing her bid to challenge her convictions at the Court of Appeal

Killer nurse Lucy Letby mounts fresh bid to appeal convictions for murdering seven babies

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump

US Supreme Court hears case seeking to kick Trump off ballot over Capitol attack

Christian Brueckner is the main suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance

German Madeleine McCann suspect 'tried to recruit man to kidnap child' in Portugal a week before she vanished

Friends launched a fundraiser for the Clapham attack victim as Ezedi's last sighting in London was released by the Met

Clapham chemical attack victim 'could lose sight in eye' as friends launch fundraiser for 'devoted and generous mother'

Prince William joked about recent royal health woes during a London Air Ambulance fundraiser with Tom Cruise

Prince William jokes about 'getting away from it all' after Princess Kate's surgery and King Charles' cancer diagnosis

Hot January

‘Lost winter’ as global temperatures reach new high

Pakistan Elections

Pakistan heads to the polls in the wake of bombings

Prince William 'appreciates public's kindness' as he addresses King Charles' cancer diagnosis at gala with Tom Cruise

‘It means a great deal to us’: Prince William thanks public for support amid King Charles and Kate's health struggles

There are dozens of regulators in the UK

'Urgent reform' needed to improve accountability and performance of UK regulators, House of Lords committee warns

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles

King Charles makes first public statement since his shock cancer diagnosis

Leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer

Labour to ditch £28bn green investment pledge blaming Tories for 'wrecking the economy'

Israel France

Netanyahu rejects Hamas ceasefire demands and vows to secure ‘absolute victory’

APTOPIX Iraq US Airstrikes

US drone strike kills Iran-backed militia commander in Baghdad

Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori's 'distressed' parents worried their daughter is being 'controlled by Kanye West'
The decision has left Brits heartbroken.

‘Don’t take away my Breakaway!’: Brits gutted as Nestle announces plans to axe iconic chocolate bar after 54 years
Chile Pinera Funeral

Chile’s ex-president ‘drowned in lake’ after helicopter crash

An airline has announced it will start weighing passengers with their carry-on luggage before boarding their flight to better determine the weight of the aircraft before take off

Airline announces it will weigh passengers with carry-on luggage before boarding flights

Prince William 'appreciates public's kindness' as he addresses King Charles' cancer diagnosis at gala with Tom Cruise

Prince William 'appreciates public's kindness' as he addresses King Charles' cancer diagnosis at gala with Tom Cruise
Spain Soccer Dani Alves Sexual Assault Trial

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves denies raping woman in Barcelona nightclub

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William wanted their children to hear about Charles' cancer diagnosis from themselves

Moment Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis found out about King Charles' cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry has headed back to Heathrow to fly back to LA to be with Meghan after a 30-minute reunion with Charles

Prince Harry heads back to US after 30-minute talk with Charles after spending just 24 hours in the UK
Prince William returned to royal duties

William returns to royal work as Charles and Kate rest - but Prince of Wales won't meet Harry

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit