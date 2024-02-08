Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
UK weather live: Amber warnings for snow and ice issued as school forced to close
8 February 2024, 07:59
Six inches of snow is expected to fall across much of Britain today.
Amber weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued for parts of northern England and north Wales.
Parts of England and Wales braced for heavy snow
Parts of northern England and Wales are braced for heavy snow later.
The Met Office has issued two amber warnings - with transport disruption expected in the Pennines and Peak District.
Less severe yellow weather alerts cover a wider area of the UK.
-10C freeze on way
Parts of the UK will see temperatures as low as -10C by February 11, according to some forecasts.
The Met Office’s long range forecast predicts some snow this weekend and ‘a chance colder conditions could start to feature’ from the second week of February.
We'll be back in the morning with the latest forecasts.
Friday outlook: Mild start with a chance of rain
The Met Office forecast for Friday reads: "A rather cloudy and windy day for many, with some rain at times in the west and northwest. Brighter spells in the east and lee of hills elsewhere. Very mild."
A look ahead to the weekend weather
While snow is expected to return some time next week, it will continue to be relatively mild as we approach the weekend.
Friday will be rather cloudy and windy day for many, the Met Office says, with some rain at times in the west and northwest.
"Brighter spells in the east and lee of hills elsewhere. Very mild," they said.
From Saturday to Monday:
Patchy rain, then brighter in the south on Saturday. Blustery showers further north. Possibly very wet in the northwest thereafter. Elsewhere further patchy rain, and some brighter breaks. Rather windy.
Could the UK see a polar blast?
Huge parts of the country are set to experience a polar blast despite milder days in recent weeks.
Weather maps show the wintry conditions could arrive by February 14.
Parts of the country could see temperatures as low as -8C in parts while some areas in Scotland, such as Edinburgh, are forecast as much as 2cm of snow.
South Wales and London are among some of the areas that could see freezing temperatures, with the capital set for temperatures as low as -6C and Abergavenny -5C, according to maps from WX Charts.
Snow could even fall in March, Met Office says
A new Met Office forecast has predicted snow is likely to fall towards the end of February, or even in March.
Its long-range forecast, which runs from February 16 to March 1, reads: "Although there is still some uncertainty by the start of this period is it more probable that conditions will start to become drier and more settled overall for much of the UK with winds from the north.
"This would increase the likelihood of less mild, or colder conditions developing more widely and increase chance of snow, especially in the north and east."
Exact date snow will hit
Snow will fall in Scotland and some parts of northern England towards the end of next week, forecasts show.
In particular, February 10 will be the coldest day, according to WXCharts, which uses data from the Met Office.
Temperatures could plummet to -8C, making the snow more likely to stick.
UK weather outlook this week
Today:
After a chilly start, it will be a mostly dry day with gentle winds and some sunshine. However, windier with some showers in the north, giving way to some wet and windy weather here later. Feeling a little cooler.
Tonight:
Cloud and hill fog edging east overnight with patchy light rain or drizzle across western hills, especially in the north. A mild and rather windy night for all.
Friday:
Mild for the time of year and mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle in the west. Some bright spells in the east, especially east of high ground.
Met Office warns of 'unsettled' weather for UK
A new forecast from the Met Office has warned the UK is in for some 'unsettled' weather as February gets under way .
"Turning colder across northern areas with showers, which will turn wintery at times especially over higher ground but to lower levels at times too," it reads.
They added that there is a chance of 'wintery' conditions developing more widely across the country.