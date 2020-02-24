UK weather: Snow blankets parts of country, with flooded areas set for more rain

'Danger to life' weather warnings have been issued. Picture: PA

Snow has started to fall in parts of Scotland and northern England today, with further flood warnings in place in England and Wales.

Snow is set to cause chaos across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England as warnings of further flooding are issued.

The new week is set to begin with more stormy weather after the third weekend of heavy rainfall following on from two named storms, Storms Ciara and Dennis which caused misery for flood-prone areas as river banks burst.

Temperatures are set to plummet to -8 with up to 10cm of snow causing chaos as Britain turns suddenly "more wintry" while a 'danger to life' flood warning has been issued.

Parts of Scotland are set to see a covering of snow. Picture: PA

Most of Scotland is set to see a covering of snow on Monday, as warnings of disruption for commuters are issued as the week begins with more bad weather.

Further south, a fresh severe flood warning - meaning an imminent danger to life - has been issued for the River Severn in Shrewsbury, as the Environment Agency warned of ongoing flooding dangers across England.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow across all but the most northern areas of Scotland and Aberdeen from 3am on Monday. Higher ground is expected to see significant accumulations but commuters in the Central Belt have been warned to take care.

Worcester has been one of the areas badly hit by flooding. Picture: PA

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: “It could be a pretty tricky commute first thing tomorrow for a lot of people.

“It’s certainly turning more wintry.”

Mr Partridge said Northern Ireland and parts of northern England are also expected to see snow, especially on higher ground where yellow weather warnings have been issued for snow and rain.

Areas of the north that dodge the snow are still likely to see large amounts of rain and gale-force winds, the forecaster added.

As well as the severe flood warning for Shrewsbury, the Environment Agency (EA) had issued 91 flood warnings and 182 flood alerts by Monday morning.

Warnings and alerts were in place from Cornwall to the Norfolk coast and from Dorset to the Scottish border.

An EA spokesman said ongoing flooding is possible for parts of the West Midlands, along the Severn and Wye and also in parts of the north of England, including in the lower River Aire in Yorkshire.

England has already received over 141 per cent of its average February rainfall so far but the spokesman said it was too early to comment on reports that it may be the wettest February for 30 years.

While the extreme weather should settle down over Tuesday and Wednesday - accompanied with a notable dip in temperatures - the Met Office warned further heavy rain is expected on Friday.