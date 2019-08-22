Bank Holiday Weather: Record Heatwave Forecast

Bank Holiday Monday temperatures could peak at 33C in parts of the UK, which would break the current record of 31.5C.

The Met Office says that for many the Bank Holiday weekend will be a lot warmer and drier than normal.

Whilst some areas of the UK will just see an increase in average temperatures, others will see the heat rise to over 30C.

On Bank Holiday Monday temperatures could peak at 33C in South East England.

The late August Bank Holiday record temperature is 31.5C, so there is a strong chance the 2019 Bank Holiday temperatures could beat the record.

In London the warm weather would arrive just in time for the Notting Hill Carnival this weekend.

Record heatwave forecast for the Bank Holiday. Picture: PA

On Saturday North Britain should see temperatures in the low twenties, and in South Britain temperatures will reach the high twenties.

On Sunday temperatures will increase to the thirties in the South of England.

Steve Willington, the chief meteorologist, said: “We have had a fairly wet and windy August so far. However, that’s going to change this weekend as we see high temperatures, sunshine and light winds return."