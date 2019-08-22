Bank Holiday Weather: Record Heatwave Forecast

22 August 2019, 14:28

Bank Holiday Monday temperatures could peak at 33C in parts of the UK, which would break the current record of 31.5C.

The Met Office says that for many the Bank Holiday weekend will be a lot warmer and drier than normal.

Whilst some areas of the UK will just see an increase in average temperatures, others will see the heat rise to over 30C.

On Bank Holiday Monday temperatures could peak at 33C in South East England.

The late August Bank Holiday record temperature is 31.5C, so there is a strong chance the 2019 Bank Holiday temperatures could beat the record.

In London the warm weather would arrive just in time for the Notting Hill Carnival this weekend.

Record heatwave forecast for the Bank Holiday
Record heatwave forecast for the Bank Holiday. Picture: PA

On Saturday North Britain should see temperatures in the low twenties, and in South Britain temperatures will reach the high twenties.

On Sunday temperatures will increase to the thirties in the South of England.

Steve Willington, the chief meteorologist, said: “We have had a fairly wet and windy August so far. However, that’s going to change this weekend as we see high temperatures, sunshine and light winds return."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Migrants rescued from Channel: Witness says more than 50 picked up
The Parliamentary Speaker babysat the baby during the debate

New Zealand Speaker Feeds Baby In Parliament Debate

Rising temperatures will make Hajj pilgrimages to Mecca dangerous, says study

Birmingham: Boy, 10, dies after he is found unconscious at property

Burning Grenfell Tower model was joke among friends, accused claims

The News Explained

Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings