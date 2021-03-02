UK weather: 'Snow bomb' on the way with freezing temperatures set to return

The UK could have snow in the coming weeks. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Brits could be set for a freezing cold March and a white Easter as temperatures plummet.

The glorious sunshine and milder temperatures people have been enjoying this week are set to come to an abrupt end, forecasters have said, with the possibility of snow in the coming weeks.

Hundreds of people rushed out to parks and beaches over the weekend as temperatures hit double figures and brought unbridled sunshine, but the temperatures are expected to reach zero across the country by the end of the week.

This week should remain dry and bright, according to Met Office forecasters, but by Thursday a cold spell will begin spreading from the north down to southern parts of the country.

Met Office forecaster Graham Madge told SomersetLive : "A white Easter is more likely than a white Christmas.

"It’s possible that we could get snow in March, in fact, it's more likely we will get snow in March than in December."

Mid-February brought sub-zero temperatures to the Capital. Picture: PA

Temperatures are not expected to reach double figures again until March 23.

A statement from the Met Office said: "Cloudy with showery rain for southern areas Wednesday, this clearing Thursday.

"Much colder, clearer weather already across the north, then follows southwest late Thursday. Frosts becoming widespread.

"Temperatures are likely to remain around average for the time of year, however a short colder spell is likely to occur at the end of next week for a time."

The warmer weather over the last week has come as England is in its third lockdown, and people are only allowed out of their homes for essential reasons such as exercise.

Rules currently allow each person outdoor exercise once per day, close to home, by themselves or with their household, one other person or a support bubble.

But stopping to sit down on a bench - or lie on the beach - for a long period of time remains against the restrictions.

From March 8, people will be allowed to be outside for recreational purposes with members of their household or with one other person.

A top scientist warned "we could blow it by breaking the rules now" after police spent the weekend managing crowds enjoying the sunshine on beaches and in parks across the UK.

Officers in Mayfair, London, broke up two house parties in the early hours of Sunday and fined more than 70 people.

A 29-year-old man was handed a £10,000 fine for organising a gathering at a flat, with 50 further £800 fines handed out to attendees.