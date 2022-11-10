Exact date snow set to hit UK revealed as temperatures plummet amid heavy showers and strong winds

10 November 2022, 19:50

Snow is forecast to hit the UK this month
Snow is forecast to hit the UK this month. Picture: Alamy/wxcharts

By Emma Soteriou

The exact date snow is set to hit the UK has been revealed as temperatures continue to plummet amid heavy showers and strong winds.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A forecast chart has revealed that Brits could get their first glimpse of the white stuff as earlier as November 18.

The map - from wxcharts - suggested wintery spells would continue for many throughout the coming week, with Scotland and the North West getting snow on November 18 and 19.

It comes as a strong jet stream is expected to cause unsettled conditions following a mostly dry weekend, according to the Met Office.

However, the wet and windy weather is expected to hit earlier in Scotland, with yellow warnings in place for Thursday and Friday.

Read more: Brits face triple wave of winter strikes as train drivers announce walkout and civil servants and nurses vote to strike

Read more: Health Secretary hails 'constructive' talks with nursing union in eleventh hour bid to halt strikes which could last six months

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: "For many, the second half of the week looks a lot drier than the first half of the week.

"The winds coming up from the South West [are] bringing mild air as well as some strong gusts, especially over parts of northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland."

He continued: "A strong jet stream often leads to an unsettled, usually wet and windy theme with low pressures approaching the UK.

"These low pressures have the potential to become quite volatile bringing some very windy weather to the UK throughout next week so it’s important to keep up to date with the forecast over the coming days."

The snow is shown in purple on the map.
The snow is shown in purple on the map. Picture: wxcharts

Meanwhile, the wxcharts forecast shows that the heavy rain, which has left many areas across the south flooded in recent days, will continue to cause disruption.

It is set to sweep across the Atlantic and over the UK from November 15 and continue through to the next weekend.

The worst is expected to come on the Friday, with all but north-east Scotland and parts of the Midlands affected.

