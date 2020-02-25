UK weather: Temperature to plunge to minus 10C with snow and floods forecast

The Met Office is warning for snow and ice in some areas. Picture: PA

Parts of the UK could see temperatures of minus 10C as forecasters warn of snow and ice over the next 24 hours as Britain prepares to freeze.

Scotland is predicted to see 2cm to 6cm of snow to fall over Tuesday morning, while higher areas in Northern Ireland and northern England could see up to 3cm.

Parts of northern England, including Newcastle, Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire, will see temperatures of just above freezing on Tuesday morning.

A Met Office spokesperson said Tuesday night will be even colder throughout the UK, with most areas - including London - "struggling to stay above freezing".

In Scotland, temperatures are forecast to drop to lows of minus 10C during the night.

A yellow "danger to life" weather warning is in place for those areas until 10am, warning of ice and potentially hazardous travel.

Two severe "danger to life" flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency for the Shropshire towns of Shrewsbury and Ironbridge, along the River Severn which have been hit by rising water levels over the last few weeks.

Some flood-hit areas are expecting water levels to rise further. Picture: PA

The Met Office said the mercury dropped to minus 4.5C at the Cairnwell in the Scottish Highlands over night.

Forecaster John Griffiths said: “A couple of places could be a bit colder in the next few hours, but only by a degree or so.”

Significant snow falls were also recorded overnight, with Aviemore in Scotland recording 7cm and Northern Ireland’s Lough Fea getting 3cm.

Higher areas in both countries and in northern England were expected to continue to receive snow throughout the day, Mr Griffiths said.

He warned snow and wintry showers would make it “a bit difficult for people” on their morning commute.

The temperature in London was predicted to hover around 6C most of the day, while the South East experiences slightly warmer temperatures.

Some parts of Scotland will see between 2cm and 6cm of snow fall on Tuesday. Picture: PA

A further 110 flood warnings – where flooding is expected – and 201 flood alerts – where flooding is possible – were in place across England on Tuesday night.

The Met Office has warned drivers of blustery showers, with the possibility of ice, sleet and snow during rush hour.