UK weather: Weekend heatwave expected with highs of 30C

11 June 2021, 14:34

Temperatures could reach as high as 30C in the UK.
Temperatures could reach as high as 30C in the UK. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Another hot weekend is on the way, with highs of almost 30C expected in the next potential heatwave.

Temperatures are set to rise again, peaking on Sunday afternoon at 28 or 29C.

While the coast will remain cooler, central and eastern England will see the higher temperatures for the weekend.

As a result, UV levels are expected to be either high or very high, the Met Office has said.

On Saturday, temperatures will be slightly lower, varying between high teens and mid-20s.

Read more: Brits warned over shortage of summer essentials amid supply issues

Read more: Thousands call for help as wild weather topples trees across Australian state

If temperatures do reach as high as 30C on Sunday, it could take over as the hottest day of the year so far.

Following on from the spring bank holiday, there were three consecutive hottest days of the year.

Sunday could beat the record set on 2 June, when temperatures reached around 28.3C in Northolt, London.

Though the UK just missed out on a heatwave during that period, there is a chance the next few days will reach the threshold needed.

The official heatwave threshold depends on areas across the UK, but is usually between 25C and 28C.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Princess Amalia

Dutch princess to turn down royal allowance when she turns 18
England players will take the knee at Euro 2020

Taking the knee in sports: The meaning behind the powerful stance
Boris Johnson urged fans not to boo when England players take the knee against racism

Boris Johnson: Don't boo England when they take the knee before Euro 2020 games
Dr Jill Biden and Kate Middleton met at a school in Cornwall

US First Lady Dr Jill Biden and Kate Middleton meet for first time
AstraZeneca vaccine

EU advises against AstraZeneca vaccine for people with blood vessel syndrome
Sadiq Khan has warned of the "catastrophic collapse" of London's industries should 21 June not go ahead

Sadiq Khan tells Boris Johnson: London is ready to fully reopen on June 21

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Minimum wage cleaner suddenly reveals her royal links to James O'Brien

Minimum wage cleaner suddenly reveals her royal links to James O'Brien
'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over John Lewis' equal parental leave

'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over John Lewis' equal parental leave
Brexit: 'Leave voters will soon realise they were conned,' says caller

Brexit: 'Leave voters will soon realise they were conned,' says caller
'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock

'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock
Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller over her views on girls in bikinis

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller 'shocked' at girls wearing bikinis on a street
'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'

'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London