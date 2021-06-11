UK weather: Weekend heatwave expected with highs of 30C

Temperatures could reach as high as 30C in the UK. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Another hot weekend is on the way, with highs of almost 30C expected in the next potential heatwave.

Temperatures are set to rise again, peaking on Sunday afternoon at 28 or 29C.

While the coast will remain cooler, central and eastern England will see the higher temperatures for the weekend.

As a result, UV levels are expected to be either high or very high, the Met Office has said.

On Saturday, temperatures will be slightly lower, varying between high teens and mid-20s.

Interested in how the weather will play out this weekend?



Alex has all the details for you in his weekend forecast pic.twitter.com/6f9WGJUwPv — Met Office (@metoffice) June 10, 2021

If temperatures do reach as high as 30C on Sunday, it could take over as the hottest day of the year so far.

Following on from the spring bank holiday, there were three consecutive hottest days of the year.

Sunday could beat the record set on 2 June, when temperatures reached around 28.3C in Northolt, London.

Though the UK just missed out on a heatwave during that period, there is a chance the next few days will reach the threshold needed.

The official heatwave threshold depends on areas across the UK, but is usually between 25C and 28C.