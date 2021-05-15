UK weather: Wet week ahead as UK's lockdown eases

15 May 2021, 19:37 | Updated: 15 May 2021, 19:40

This week is set to be damp
This week is set to be damp. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Rain showers have been forecast for the week ahead as the UK looks forward to the next round of lockdown easing.

From Monday, hospitality in England will be allowed to reopen further, with indoor restaurants and entertainment venues permitted to throw open their doors for the first time since the third national lockdown was brought in on 5 January.

Family and friends will be permitted to meet indoors again for the first time, and crucially, allowed to hug one another again.

Scotland and Wales will also both easing some of their lockdown measures, with hospitality opening in Wales and non-essential shops opening.

But the forecast for theses reunions are set to be damp, with Met Office forecaster Steven Keates saying it will be a "notably wet month".

Explained: What you need to know about lockdown easing in England

By Friday there had been 91% of the expected rainfall for the entire month, with 63.5mm having fallen already.

The wettest May on record was in 1967, when 131.7mm of rain fell across the UK.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates saying it will be a "notably wet month".
Met Office forecaster Steven Keates saying it will be a "notably wet month". Picture: PA

He said: "If you were to extrapolate what we've had so far and say the second half of the month was similar to the first, then you would probably be challenging a record wet May.

"On the basis that a fair amount of rain is probably quite likely over the next couple of weeks, it's probably going to be up there."

Monday, when pubs and restaurants can reopen indoors in England, will be a day of sunshine and showers, he said.

"It's sunglasses one minute and umbrellas the next," he added.

There are likely to be heavy showers with a risk of thunder "up and down the country", he said.

He added: "So if you can go in, it might be the best option."

There is hope for drier weather as spring comes to an end.

"There are hints, however, as we move towards the turn of the month into June of perhaps a bit of a dry trend," said Mr Keates.

"So some tentative glimmers of light at the end of the tunnel."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza building that housed media offices
Football fans have flocked to Wembley for the FA Cup Final

Leicester City take home FA Cup as 21,000 football fans descend on Wembley
Gaza air strike

Israeli air strike destroys media offices in Gaza City

The tower block was destroyed in an Israeli strike

Israeli air strike destroys Gaza tower block HQ of international media outlets
Israeli artillery

Israeli air strike destroys building that housed AP offices

Gaza City

Israeli air strike on Gaza City kills 10 as unrest spreads to West Bank

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy: Tories 'seeking to suppress the vote' with ID proposals

David Lammy: Tories 'seeking to suppress the vote' with ID proposals
Maajid Nawaz empassioned plea for 'regional solution' to Israel-Palestine tensions

Maajid Nawaz's impassioned plea for 'regional solution' to Israel-Palestine tensions
Ground invasion of Gaza cannot be ruled out, Israeli military chief reveals

Ground invasion of Gaza cannot be ruled out, Israeli military chief reveals
WATCH: Bombs fall on Gaza during Matt Frei's interview with Gaza resident

WATCH: Bombs fall on Gaza during Matt Frei's interview with Gaza resident
The Commissioner set out the focus for her officers as the nation unlocks

Met Police chief urges Londoners not to 'over-indulge' as lockdown eases
'Local health teams have been emasculated', Professor Ashton tells LBC.

'Local health teams have been emasculated', Professor tells LBC.

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London