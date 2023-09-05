Yellow heat warning issued as temperatures to soar to 32C - becoming hotter than Thailand

5 September 2023, 07:05

Highs of 32C are expected this week.
Highs of 32C are expected this week. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

A yellow heat warning has been issued across most of England as temperatures are set to soar to 32C - becoming hotter than Thailand.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scorching temperatures are expected this week, reaching highs of of 32C on Wednesday and Thursday.

It will mean Britain is hotter than Thailand, where it is only expected to peak at 30C in the popular resort of Phuket.

There is also a chance of temperatures matching the year's record of 32.2C from back in June.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow alert across the whole of England, apart from the North East, until 9pm on September 10.

Heatwave criteria is also likely be met in a number of places over the next couple of days, and for much of the UK it will feel "very warm to hot", senior meteorologist Rachel Ayers said.

"On Tuesday, there will be some patchy cloud for the far southwest and later Northern Ireland with a risk of the odd shower/isolated thunderstorm," Ms Ayers said.

"Elsewhere after any low cloud, mist and fog lifts and clears it will be dry with plenty of sunshine.

"It will be cloudier in the far north of Scotland with the odd spot of rain and drizzle, though drier than recent days.

"Temperatures will vary between 27 to 30C in central and southern areas, with an isolated 31C possible inland.

"On Wednesday, mist and fog will clear once again with low cloud burning back to the coast through the morning, again leaving a very warm or hot day.

"Again some patchy cloud in the far west and Northern Ireland. A chance of showers moving into the South West during the evening, risk of an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will climb to 32C in central and south-east England.

"Thursday, another fine day after early mist and fog clears. Again cloudier for North Sea coasts, and inland at first, but cloud burning back to the coasts.

"Sunshine will be more hazy in the west than previous days. Overnight showers will push north in the west with some outbreaks of rain in the far north west of Scotland.

"Temperatures will climb to 32C in central and south-east England."

She continued: "On Friday, most places will remain fine and dry with sunny spells. Areas of cloud will limit sunshine in places, with a small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, predominantly in the west.

"Patchy rain is likely, at least for a time in the far north west, perhaps with brighter, drier, fresher conditions here later. Mainly light winds, though winds increasing in the north west.

"Continuing very warm or hot for many and likely feeling humid, but with low cloud and lower temperatures around some coasts, with the potential for cooler air to move into some northern parts too.

"Temperatures climbing to 31C in central and south-east England."

The evenings are also expected to remain very warm with temperatures potentially not dropping below 20C on Wednesday - meaning a "tropical night" is on the cards.

Another tropical night is forecast on Thursday as temperatures remain above 20C.

It is the tropical storms in the Atlantic that have led to high pressure "dominating over the UK", the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, the weekend is set to become cooler, turning unsettled next week when the weather will return to September's average temperatures.

Other forecasts suggest the warmer conditions could stay around until October.

It comes after a summer of mostly cloudy and showery weather, with July in particular being wetter and cooler than average.

