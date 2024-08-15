Ukraine has 'clear right' to use British weapons in Russia, UK government says

Ukraine can use British-made weapons in Russia in line with international law. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Ukraine has the right to use British weapons inside Russia, the UK government has signalled.

The Ministry of Defence said its policy was unchanged, saying that "Ukraine has a clear right of self-defence against Russia's illegal attacks" and that this "does not preclude operations inside Russia."

A spokesperson added: "We make clear during the gifting process that equipment is to be used in line with international law."

Ukraine is over a week into a surprise counter-attack against Russia, taking around 1,000 square kilometres of the Kursk border region.

This could mean British-supplied weapons being used by Ukrainian forces on Russian soil.

Ukrainian servicemen operate a tank on a road near the border with Russia. Picture: Getty

Ukrainian servicemen sit inside their APC after returning from Russian Kursk region, near Russian-Ukrainian border, Sumy region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka). Picture: Alamy

People gather to get relief supplies in Kursk amid widespread evacuations. Picture: Alamy

Ben Wallace, the Conservative former Defence Secretary, said that during his time in office Ukraine had permission to strike at Russian targets with whatever weapons they had - apart from the Storm Shadow long range missiles.

Mr Wallace added that it was "perfectly legitimate" for Ukraine to attack logistics and infrastructure using British weapons.

Russian authorities have claimed that the UK and other Western countries instigated the Ukrainian attack, which comes two and a half years since Russian invaded.

Ukrainian forces continued their advance on Wednesday, taking more ground, capturing 100 prisoners of war and destroying a Russian bomber.

Ukrainian servicemen operate an armoured military vehicle on a road near the border with Russia, in the Sumy region of Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Troops captured around 2km more of the Kursk region on Wednesday, Ukraine’s Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, said in a video posted on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Telegram page.

More than 100 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner during this advancement, Syrskyi added.

These prisoners will be offered in swaps for Ukrainian captives, President Zelenskyy has said.

And in another blow to Putin’s invasion, Zelenskyy’s forces destroyed a Russian Su-34 jet used to launch destructive glide bombs at Ukraine’s frontline.

In Ukraine’s largest wave of drone attacks of the war so far, troops attacked four Russian military airfields as part of the advance.

A Ukrainian military vehicle drives past a burning car on a road near the border with Russia,. Picture: Getty

These strikes came in a bid to undermine Russia’s stock of warplanes capable of launching gliding bombs.

Ukraine has said it will aid in the evacuation of civilians from the Kursk region, as the Governor of nearby Belgorod declared a state of emergency.

On Tuesday, Mr Zelenskyy warned Russia that the war was "coming home" to Russia after his troops seized 1,000 square kilometres of the border territory.