Ukraine launches counter-offensive against Russia as Western tanks hit frontline

Ukraine has started its counter-offensive after the bombing of a dam. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Ukraine has launched its counter-offensive against Russia, using Western tanks to gain ground in the key southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian troops - backed by tanks, artillery and drones - have continued to advance south of the town of Orikhiv for the second night running.

German-made Leopard II tanks having been seen on the frontline, with a senior Ukrainian defence official saying the enemy was in "active defence".

Several military experts have said the focus of Ukraine's long awaited counter-offensive will be Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian soldiers works during a combat operation on the frontline near Kreminna, Luhansk region. Picture: Alamy

US officials confirmed the offensive had begun in the Zaporizhzhia region on Thursday, saying heavy fighting had resulted in losses on both sides.

Ukraine's Deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar confirmed progress was being made, saying: "Battles continue for Velyka Novosilka in the Novopavlovsk direction. In the Orikhiv area, the enemy is already on the defensive."

There has also been a third advance around the heavily bombarded Bakhmut, with Ukrainian sources claiming troops had gained a mile of ground.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said around 1,500 Ukrainian troops had taken part, attacking in four directions.

The Kakhovaka dam was blown up earlier in the week, flooding hundreds of homes. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Russia shelled the flood-hit area of Kherson following explosions at the Kakhovaka dam.

At least one person died and eight were injured as Moscow targeted evacuees being moved from a submerged neighbourhood.

The Ukrainian interior ministry said: "The shelling began precisely during the evacuation of citizens whose homes were flooded. And it continues to prevent Ukraine from saving the most valuable – human lives."

Both sides are continuing to blame each other for the dam being destroyed earlier in the week.

Thousands of Ukrainians have been forced to abandon their homes, with the World Health Organisation warning of an increased risk of diseases such as Cholera.