Putin launches new missile blitz on cities in Ukraine killing at least eight people including mother and daughter, 2

Russia has launched a new series of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine, with a mother and her two-year-old daughter among the dead, officials said.

At least eight people have died after Putin’s forces launched more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at the capital Kyiv, and other parts of Ukraine early this morning.

Air raid sirens sounded around the capital in the first attack against the city in nearly two months and Ukraine's air force intercepted 11 cruise missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles over Kyiv, according to the Kyiv City Administration.

A young woman and her three-year-old child were killed in the eastern city of Dnipro in one of the strikes, according to the city's mayor Borys Filatov in a Facebook post.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted footage of the aftermath of the strikes on Twitter. Picture: @ZelenskyyUa/Twitter

Two cruise missiles also hit a residential building and storage facilities in Uman, around 215 kilometres (134 miles) south of Kyiv, said Ihor Taburets, the regional governor of Cherkasy, the region where the city is located.

Six people died and nine were taken to hospital in the central city of Uman after missiles hit residential buildings, officials said.

Emergency service workers were at the site and local media shared footage and photos from the multi-story building that caught fire with several floors destroyed.

In Kyiv, the anti-aircraft system was activated, according to the Kyiv City Administration. Air raid sirens stopped just before dawn.

The attack was the first on the capital since March 9.

The missiles were fired from aircraft operating in the Caspian Sea region, according to Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander in Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.