David Cameron accuses Putin and his regime of ‘behaving like Nazis’ as war in Ukraine hits two years

23 February 2024, 21:00 | Updated: 23 February 2024, 21:33

Lord Cameron addressed the UN security council
Lord Cameron addressed the UN security council. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

The Foreign Secretary accused Putin and his regime of ‘behaving like Nazis’ as he addressed the UN security council on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On the eve of the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine, David Cameron addressed the UN, urging allies to resist 'compromise' with Russia.

Speaking in New York, Lord Cameron said: “Two years on, I recognise some want a rethink. There is a sense of fatigue. There are other problems.

"A compromise might seem attractive. But this is wrong. We must recognise the cost of giving up.

"Putin has said there will be no peace until Russia's goals have been achieved. And in his latest interview, he studiously avoided confirming he was satisfied with the land seized from Ukraine at present."

But in one of his most direct attacks yet, Lord Cameron compared Putin's behaviour to the Nazi rule, as he said: “We’ve heard every excuse in the book. One minute he says it was about attacking Nazis, the next minute it was because there was a threat to Russia, then he tells us it was Nato provocation, then he says this country doesn’t really exist.

“These excuses are nonsense. It was an invasion, pure and simple. The only people behaving like Nazis are Putin and his cronies who thought they could invade a country, take its territory and ultimately the world would look away.”

Lord Cameron continued: “This is not a man seeking compromise. Rather, this is a neo-imperialist bully who believes that might is right."

Saturday marks two years since the Kremlin launched its attack on Ukraine, starting the biggest incursion in a European country since the Second World War.

David Cameron addressed the United Nations General Assembly ahead of the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
David Cameron addressed the United Nations General Assembly ahead of the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

Kyiv has kept up strikes from behind the front line in recent weeks but moved to a defensive posture amid critical shortages on the battlefield.

The Foreign Secretary also renewed an appeal to US politicians on Friday to pass a multi-billion dollar package that would include support for Ukraine.

Read more: Two years of turmoil: British support has bolstered Ukraine to resist Russian invasion, but more help is needed

Read more: Former refugees minister Lord Harrington calls for a cap on the number of asylum seekers the UK takes

American military aid worth $60bn has been stalled over political differences in US Congress.

President Biden is lobbying Republicans to approve the aid as the front line in Ukraine grows increasingly desperate.

Ukraine is currently facing shortages of ammunition, as European countries struggle to find enough stocks to send to Kyiv.

Lord Cameron continued: “If we do not stand up to Putin, he will be back for more.

"Putin could easily apply his distortions of history elsewhere, such as Moldova or the Baltic States," he told allies.

"And others will be emboldened to turn to fighting when it suits them. No country with a large, aggressive neighbour would be safe."

Lord Cameron accused Putin of 'behaving like a Nazi'.
Lord Cameron accused Putin of 'behaving like a Nazi'. Picture: Alamy

Kyiv officials have pleaded with Western partners to accelerate the delivery of military aid so its forces can hold out against an emboldened Moscow.

It comes after Defence Secretary Grant Shapps announced earlier this week that the UK will send 200 more anti-tank missiles to Ukraine in a bid to boost its defence.

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, Mr Shapps said: “Today I can announce a new package of 200 brimstone anti-tank missiles in a further boost to defend Ukraine.

“These missiles have previously had significant impact on the battlefield, in one instance forcing Russian forces to abandon and retreat an attempted crossing of a river.”

He added: “The UK will continue to double down on that support. All freedom-loving countries must be compelled to do the same.

“This year will be make or break for Ukraine, so it is time for the West and all civilised nations to step up and give Ukraine the backing it needs.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The planet Neptune

Astronomers spot new tiny moons around Neptune and Uranus

Firefighters work at a burned building in Valencia, Spain

Death toll rises to nine after apartment block fire in Valencia

Sebastian Kurz

Former Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz convicted of making false statements

Brits need to make sure they arrive prepared when travelling to Spain.

Brits warned about two major changes to expect before travelling to Spain for holidays

Melted watch

Auctioned atomic blast watch ‘marks exact moment when history changed forever’

Farmers drive their tractors in Paris

French farmers take tractors back on the streets of Paris in new protest

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and defence minister Sergei Shoigu take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden on Defender of the Fatherland D

US and EU pile new sanctions on Russia

A Palestinian looks at the destruction after an Israeli strike on residential buildings in Rafah, Gaza Strip

Netanyahu seeks open-ended control over security in Gaza in new postwar plan

The conviction was quashed on Friday.

Former Tory MP Bob Stewart's racial abuse conviction overturned as he wins appeal

Amy said there was ‘no evidence of disease’ but added that she hasn’t been given the all clear yet

‘No evidence of disease!’: Amy Dowden gives major update in cancer battle - adding 'dance floor I’m coming for you!'

Lord Harrington said there should be a cap on the number of asylum seekers the UK takes.

Former refugees minister Lord Harrington calls for a cap on the number of asylum seekers the UK takes

A body has been recovered from the Thames linked to the Clapham attack.

Chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi drowned in Thames, post-mortem reveals

Flowers to commemorate the death of Alexei Navalny

Navalny ally says authorities threaten to bury Kremlin critic on prison grounds

The blaze, fanned by strong winds, engulfed the block within half an hour.

Family-of-four, including 15-day-old baby, killed in Valencia fire as death toll rises to 10

The golf-pro was left stunned over the incident.

'Everyone's out there to help': Woman golf pro ‘mansplained to’ at driving range graciously speaks out on man's ‘advice’

The children killed in Bristol have been pictured.

Three children found dead at house in Bristol all died from knife injuries, police confirm

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wiley has forfeited his MBE for "bringing the honours system into disrepute"

Grime star Wiley forfeits MBE for 'bringing the honours system into disrepute' years after anti-Semitic Tweets
A growing cannabis plant

Germany’s parliament votes to back plans to allow ‘cannabis clubs’

The girl, five, was found in the water near her home on Wharf Road in Islington

Missing five-year-old girl found dead in London canal after she disappeared from home

Paula Vennells has been formally stripped of her honour

Ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells formally stripped of CBE by King Charles

Christian B, centre, at the start of his trial at Braunschweig district court in Brunswick, Germany, on February 16 2024

Madeleine McCann suspect will not respond to charges in unrelated German trial

Liz Truss speaking at the CPAC event

‘They got me’: Liz Truss lashes out at ‘economic establishment’ as she speaks at right wing conference in the US
Lee Ho-yang, a prominent K-pop composer and producer better known by his professional name of Shinsadong Tiger

Prominent K-pop composer found dead in South Korea

Daphne Steel, the woman credited as the "first Black matron" in the NHS has had her achievement marked with a blue plaque

First official Blue Plaque outside London unveiled in West Yorkshire

Raindrops cover a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, placed between flowers in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin

Return Navalny’s body to his family, famous Russians urge authorities

A truck packed with sandbags carefully takes the WW2 bomb towards the coast

Plymouth bomb on the move: Convoy carefully navigates city streets before huge WW2 explosive is detonated at sea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Israel says Gaza war will only end when 'Hamas is dismantled' in direct reply to Prince William’s intervention

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit