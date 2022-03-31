Nerve shattering moment Ukrainian motorists negotiate heavily mined stretch of road

Footage has emerged of Ukrainian drivers negotiating a heavily mined road. Right, a Ukrainian soldier in a bombed-out building in Kyiv. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Footage has emerged that appears to show Ukrainian motorists weaving their cars through mines on a road in a town on the outskirts of Kyiv.

The footage, said to have been filmed on a road in Borodianka, North West of Kyiv, shows a car pulling a trailer picking its way through the mines on a main road. It weaves slowly through four rows of mines, which have been laid diagonally, before successfully making its way through to the other side.

Three other cars can be seen in the background queueing to make the perilous crossing. It is unclear who the mines were laid by or when the video was filmed.

They are understood to be anti-tank mines placed on one of the main routes through the region.

Read more: Putin’s advisers ‘too scared’ to tell him truth about disastrous Ukraine invasion

The video emerged as UK defence intelligence analysts said "significant" shelling and missile strikes have continued around the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, despite Russia's indications it would cut back military activity in the area.

In an intelligence update, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) tweeted: "Despite Russian statements indicating an intended reduction of military activity around Chernihiv, significant Russian shelling and missile strikes have continued.

"Russian forces continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units. Heavy fighting will likely take place in the suburbs of the city in coming days.

"Heavy fighting continues in Mariupol, a key objective of Russian forces, however Ukrainian forces remain in control of the centre of the city."

Last night UK spy chiefs said that Putin had been lied to by his top brass, and the full scale of the Russian losses was being hidden from him.