Breaking News

UK's Ambassador To The US Kim Darroch Resigns After Trump Tweet Scandal

Kim Darroch resigned after his comments about Donald Trump were leaked. Picture: PA / LBC

Sir Kim Darroch has decided to resign as the UK ambassador to the US, the Foreign Office says.

Leaked diplomatic memos from Sir Kim described Donald Trump as "inept", "incompetent" and "dysfunctional".

The US President then responded on Twitter, calling the ambassador a "pompous fool" and a "very stupid guy". He said would no longer work with him in Washington.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she has told Sir Kim Darroch that it is a "matter of great regret" that he has felt it necessary to resign from his role.

The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

...handled. I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

In his resignation letter, Sir Kim wrote: "Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy, there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador. I want to put an end to that speculation. The current speculation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.

"Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.

"I am grateful to all those in the UK and the US, who have offered their support during this difficult few days. This has brought home to me the depth of friendship and close ties between our two countries. I have been deeply touched.

"I am also grateful to all those with whom I have worked over the last four decades, particularly my team here in the US. The professionalism and integrity of the British civil service is the envy of the world. I will leave it full of confidence that its values remain in safe hands."

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt responded by saying: "Whenever I visited Washington as Foreign Secretary, I was struck by Sir Kim’s professionalism and intellect. I am outraged that a selection of his reports should have been leaked.

"I am sure that our Ambassadors worldwide will continue to provide the objective and rigorous reporting that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has always prized. I profoundly regret how this episode has led Sir Kim to decide to resign. He deserves to look back upon his career as a servant of Britain with the greatest satisfaction and pride."

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd said on Twitter: "A great shame that Kim Darroch has resigned. A selfless patriot, a terrific civil servant and a warm character.

"He was a source of calm and wise advice to me as I worked with US intelligence colleagues, and his tireless work has made Britain safer."

Boris Johnson refused to back Sir Kim during last night's debate for the Conservative leadership.