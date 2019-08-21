UK's First Permanent LGBT Rainbow Crossings Are Unveiled In South London

21 August 2019, 16:46 | Updated: 21 August 2019, 17:23

It is the first permanent rainbow crossing in the capital
It is the first permanent rainbow crossing in the capital. Picture: PA

The permanent rainbow crossings have been installed to “show solidarity with the LGBT+ community”.

Lambeth Council have unveiled the UK's first permanent rainbow road crossings in Herne Hill, south London.

The crossings are made up of the colours of the pride flag to show solidarity with the LGBT+ community in the borough.

Rainbow crossings have already been installed in Vancouver, Sydney and Paris.

They were also implemented in Greenwich during pride month.

Councillor Sonia Winifred, who is also a cabinet member for equalities and culture, said, “we have a tradition of championing equality and LGBT+ rights, and this crossing celebrates that and is an example of our bold and progressive thinking.

"We’ve come a long way and Lambeth is proud to be leading the way.”

Her comments were echoed by the mayor of Lambeth, Councillor Ibrahim Dogus, who stated, "these crossings are a symbol of the pride we have in our flourishing LGBT+ community and will light up Herne Hill with its message of inclusivity."

"It is just one of the many ways that we will continue to stand in solidarity with all those who face discrimination in our borough and beyond."

The crossings come after homophobic and transphobic hate crime has more than doubled in England and Wales in the last five years.

In May this year, two women were attacked on a London bus for refusing to kiss in front of a group of men. 

