UK’s inflation rate drops to 8.7%, down from over 10% in March - but food prices still surging at 19%

24 May 2023, 07:09 | Updated: 24 May 2023, 08:08

The decline in inflation is due to stabilising energy costs but there is no great relief yet on houshold costs including shopping
The decline in inflation is due to stabilising energy costs but there is no great relief yet on houshold costs including shopping. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The rate of inflation is back in single digits for the first time since last summer, easing to 8.7% last month, down from 10.1% in March.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the decrease was mainly driven by gas and electricity costs remaining stable in April. It is the first time the CPI has been below 10 per cent in eight months.

However, food prices are still surging at 19.1 per cent, according to today’s data.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: “The IMF said yesterday we've acted decisively to tackle inflation but although it is positive that it is now in single digits, food prices are still rising too fast.

"So as well as helping families with around £3,000 of cost of living support this year and last, we must stick resolutely to the plan to get inflation down.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "As bills keep surging, families will be worried food prices and the cost of other essentials are still increasing.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

"They will be asking why this Tory government still refuses to properly tackle this cost of living crisis, and why they won't bring in a proper windfall tax on the enormous profits of oil and gas giants.

"The reality is that never have people paid so much in taxes and got so little in return.

"Our economy is constantly lurching from crisis to crisis, when we should be protecting family finances and building our national economic security here in Britain.

"Labour's mission to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7 will make families across every part of our country better off," the Labour MP said.

James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation think tank, said: "The cost-of-living crisis is evolving not ending with surging food prices now taking centre stage.

"Surging food prices are particularly painful for low-income families, three-in-five of whom are already reporting that they are having to cut back on food and other essentials."

The drop to 8.7% was higher than forecast by economists, who had pencilled in a drop to 8.2% in April.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

China Russia

Russia and China ties ‘strengthened by pressure from West’

David Cameron says critics of the government's policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda must provide a better alternative as he stressed importance of crushing people-smuggling gangs.

Sending migrants to Rwanda 'best available option' to crush people-smuggling gangs, David Cameron says

Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans died in a car crash on Monday

Uncle of car crash victim killed moments before Cardiff riot says nephew and his best friend are 'dead because of police'
David Cameron has described new dementia drugs a breakthrough.

‘We haven’t made enough effort to tackle this world of darkness’: David Cameron on accelerating Alzheimer's treatment

There was an uncomfortable confrontation on the red carpet between Tom Hanks and a staffer at Cannes

Uncomfortable moment Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson remonstrate with staffer on red carpet at Cannes Film Festival

Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Great-grandmother, 81 dies two weeks after being hit by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s police biker

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Dean Lewins/Pool/AP)

India and Australia announce migration deal amid Modi visit

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters as debt limit negotiations continue (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Democrats accused of ‘lack of urgency’ in budget crisis talks

Former President Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)

Lawyers claim Trump ‘treated unfairly’ over probe into documents

Homeless families living in a north London hotel "face being moved out" the Beyonce’s tour comes to the capital next week after the local council "failed to extend its bookings".

Homeless families 'face being moved out of hotel' during Beyoncé tour after council 'failed to extend bookings'

Madeleine McCann cops are searching an Algarve reservoir said to have been visited by Cristian Brueckner

Madeleine McCann investigators 'remove several bags' during Portuguese reservoir search

Britain Booker Prize

Bulgarian writer wins International Booker Prize for darkly comic memory novel

LGBTQ Lawmakers

Largest US gay rights group issues Florida travel advisory for anti-LGBT laws

Trump Indictment

Donald Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case

The inquest concluded Camille Hardman's death was suicide.

Heartbroken mum took her own life at same spot as 16-year-old son ‘because she couldn’t live without him’

Bake Off's Prue Leith has called for assisted dying to be legalised in the UK, but said we should be "very careful about how we legislate" amid fears it could lead to coercion from families or doctors.

'Suicide suffering or Switzerland': Prue Leith calls for legalisation of assisted dying despite 'beancounting' fears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 DeSantis

DeSantis ‘to announce 2024 presidential bid on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk’

A riot broke out in Cardiff after Harvey Evans (L) and Kyrees Sullivan (R) died in a collision on Monday tonight

Police force refers itself to watchdog as footage shows police van following bike before fatal Cardiff crash
Biden Detained Americans

Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich by three months

France Salvery

Records of French slaves inscribed on UN world heritage register

Kenya Tea Protests

Kenya tea company suspends operations after protesters burn harvesting machines

Boris Johnson has been referred to police

Boris 'threatens to sue Cabinet Office' over Covid 'stitch-up' after latest lockdown rule breaking claims
Italy Floods

Italy agrees £1.8 billion aid package for flooded north

Rolf Harris's death certificate has been revealed

Disgraced star Rolf Harris secretly cremated after death from neck cancer and 'frailty of old age'
Guyana School Fire

Guyana girls dorm fire that killed 19 deliberately set by student, says official

Switzerland

Geneva airport briefly closed as activists protest against private jet fair

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has lost his bid to challenge the Home Office

Prince Harry loses High Court battle with Home Office over paying for police protection

Kate dropped by the children's picnic

Keen gardener Kate joins children's picnic she inspired as Chelsea Flower Show starts

Priyanka Chopra is friends with Meghan Markle

Outrage after TV show starring Meghan Markle's friend makes 'obscene' sexual joke about Princess of Wales

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Tuesday's show

Andrew Marr: Suella Braverman is facing a controversy bigger than her speeding awareness course
Brexit caller

‘They’re like drug dealers!’: Tearful anti-Brexit caller doesn’t feel he belongs to a country anymore
Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex govt adviser

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser
Lisa Nandy and Nick Ferrari

'It's a source of embarrassment': Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Lisa Nandy on Rachel Reeves' luxury flight
Immigration U-Turn

Shelagh Fogarty urges for immigration rhetoric U-turn from 'unhealthy and unacceptable' path
NHS Cuts

NHS faces 'death by a million cuts' under Tory Government, says mental health nurse

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'
Rishi Sunak

'It's a terrible idea': Higher education think tank director condemns PM's plans to restrict foreign students
LBC caller defends Suella Braverman

'She was probably frightened': Caller defends Suella Braverman amid speeding scandal

Shadow Health Secretary Liz Kendall is 'appalled' at Suella Braverman's private course request.

Suella Braverman's private speed awareness course request is 'appalling', says Labour MP

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit