Warning to parents to stay 'vigilant' as seventh child dies from Strep A and girl, 4, fights for life in hospital

By Danielle DeWolfe

Leading doctors in the UK have issued warnings highlighting the key symptoms associated with Strep A, as it emerged on Monday a seventh child had died from the bacterial infection.

The 12-year-old boy, who attended a school in London, has become the latest child to die of the infection, as the total deaths linked to Strep A reached seven.

It follows the news four-year-old Camila Rose Burns remains on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Liverpool, after contracting the infection.

Strep A – also known as Group A streptococcus (GAS) – is a type of bacterium commonly found in the throat and nose, as well as on the skin.

The bacterium is usually symptomless, however, the sudden surge in serious cases is being blamed on childrens’ lack of immunity following Covid-19 lockdown measures.

It follows warnings issued by health chiefs from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Friday, following the news severe cases of Strep A and scarlet fever were nearly five times higher among children than pre-pandemic.

Camila Rose Burns remains on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital after contracting Strep A. Picture: go-fund-me

Concerned parents have been urged to contact NHS 111 or their GP if their child presents with worsening symptoms, begin eating less, or showing signs of dehydration.

The UKHSA has advised those presenting with symptoms to refrain from attending nursery, school or work for at least 24 hours after they begin antibiotic treatment.

The Times reported yesterday that doctors had also been urged to set a 'low threshold' where prescribing antibiotics was concerned, advising symptomatic children are sent to hospital earlier.

It follows the father of a four-year-old girl, who is currently fighting for her life in a Liverpool children’s hospital after contracting Strep A, said their family was "hoping and praying for a miracle".

Penicillin or amoxicillin is the antibiotic of choice to treat group A strep pharyngitis. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Camila Rose Burns remains on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool after being placed in intensive care on Monday.

A GoFundMe campaign, which was set up to aid the family, has now reached £13,684 and continues to rise.

It follows comments from Tory party chairman, Nadhim Zahawi, stating that although most cases of Strep A were mild, parents should still be aware of the symptoms.

“It is really important to be vigilant because in the very rare circumstance that it becomes serious then it needs urgent treatment,’ he told Sky News.

“It is highly infectious, which is why the important message to get across is parents should look out for the symptoms – so fever, headache, skin rash.”