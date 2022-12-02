Strep A bug that has killed six children could be linked to lockdown, experts say

2 December 2022, 22:27

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali (left) and Hanna Roap (right)
Muhammad Ibrahim Ali (left) and Hanna Roap (right). Picture: Crowdfunder

By Kit Heren

The Strep A outbreak that has caused the deaths of six children could be linked to lockdown weakening immune systems, experts have warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said there had been a rise in cases of rare invasive Group A strep this year, particularly in children under 10, with five deaths in England this season and one in Wales.

Serious cases of normally harmless bacterial infection Strep A are nearly five times higher among young children than pre-pandemic, officials have said. 

Strep A is a bacterial infection which affects the throat and skin. Although most cases cause a mild illness, some cases can be life-threatening and lead to scarlet fever.

And some experts have said the rise could be linked to lockdown, meaning children have not exposed to each other's germs over the past two years.

That could weaken their natural immune defences, some scientists said.

Dr Simon Clarke, a microbiologist at the University of Reading, told MailOnline: "You’ll be aware of lockdowns having an effect on immunity for things like flu – the principle is the same.

"[A] lack of mixing in kids may have caused a drop in population-wide immunity that could increase transmission in that age group.’He added:

"I’m currently unaware that it’s some horrible new strain, in fact, I would bet that it’s not.

"I do expect there to be further cases over the coming weeks and probably months."

Professor Ian Jones, an infectious disease expert at Reading University, added: "Death in young kids is indeed tragic but I don’t, unfortunately to say, see it as out of the ordinary yet."

He went on: "It is possible there has been a lockdown-related reduction in natural immunity and we are now seeing a bounce with school attendance,’ Jones said.

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali
Muhammad Ibrahim Ali. Picture: Just Giving

But he said that the lockdown theory was "not proven", given the year-to-year variability in cases.

Strep A is a bacterial infection which affects the throat and skin. Although most cases cause a mild illness, some cases can be life-threatening and lead to scarlet fever.

Parents were urged to be vigilant for signs of infection after it was confirmed a fourth child has died after contracting Strep A.

Four-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim Ali died at his home on November 14, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He had been given antibiotics to treat a rash on his body but also suffered with a cough and complained of stomach pains.

Speaking of the close bond with her little boy, Muhammad's mum told Bucks Free Press: "The loss is great and nothing will replace that.

"He was very helpful around the house and quite adventurous, he loved exploring and enjoyed the forest school, his best day was a Monday and said how Monday was the best day of the week.

"He also had a very close bond with his dad. He was his best friend and went everywhere with him. He just wanted to be with him."

Read more: 'Hi mum... it's beautiful': Mum releases poignant last video from rugby player Levi Davis' hours before he disappeared

Read more: Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur dies ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 21

Earlier authorities confirmed the death of a third child who attended St John’s School in Ealing, West London.

Two other primary school pupils, one in Wales and another in Surrey, died of the deadly disease less than a week apart.

Hanna Roap, who attended Victoria Primary School in Penarth, died after contracting the bug last week.

She was described by loved ones as "the most beautiful, bubbly, funny, loveable person".

Meanwhile, the six-year-old pupil who died in Surrey contracted it after an outbreak of the invasive bacteria at Ashford Church of England Primary School.

Another child from the same school was hospitalised but is believed to be recovering.

Hanna Roap
Hanna Roap. Picture: GoFundMe

GPs have warned of 'unusually high' levels of Strep A ever since schools went back in September.

Symptoms are usually mild, including a fever, muscle aches, vomiting and a sore throat. It can also cause scarlet fever.In exceptionally rare cases, the bug — spread in the same way as Covid, through close contact such as sneezing, kissing and touching — can penetrate deeper into the body and cause life-threatening problems such as sepsis.

Health bosses have also urged all Britons to practice good hand hygiene to help stop transmission of the bug, including teaching children to wash their hands properly with soap for 20 seconds and use a tissue to catch coughs and sneezes.

Dr Colin Brown, deputy director, UKHSA, said: "The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics. 

"In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive Group A strep (iGAS). 

"This is still uncommon however it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious.Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection."

The bacteria - sometimes known as Strep Throat - usually causes a sore throat or skin rash and is passed by physical contact or through droplets from sneezing or coughing.

Other symptoms of Strep A include high fever, severe muscle aches, pains in one area of the body and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea.

In very rare cases, the infection can become invasive and enter parts of the body where bacteria aren't normally found, which can be serious.

Crowdfunder for Muhammad Ibrahim Ali

Crowdfunder for Hanna Roap

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Christina Adams has lost 35 stone

One of the world's fattest women loses 35 stone to become 'unrecognisable'

Trans activists want the NHS to pay for people to have phalloplasties abroad

Taxpayers should pay £40 million for trans men to have penises fitted abroad to bypass NHS waiting list, activists say

Amazon Deforestation

Amazon loses a tenth of its vegetation in four decades – report

Shannon Matthews could have been found a day into the investigation, the kidnapper's sister has claimed

Family of Shannon Matthews' sick kidnapper 'warned police to go to his house on day one of search'

Houston Shooting Migos

Man charged in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff

The pair's robbery was described as audacious

Lawless London: Brazen thieves try to steal a judge's motorbike from outside crown court

Russia Snowden

Whistleblower Snowden receives Russian passport as he takes citizenship oath

One billion items of PPE were stuck in a warehouse with only one door, Matt Hancock has said

One billion items of Covid PPE were stuck in a warehouse with only one door while NHS staff wore binbags, says Hancock

Alex Jones

Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

Jonathan Gales

British film director and father killed and catapulted into the air by drunk driver driving the wrong way down the road

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian killed as fatal shots are caught on video

Kate was greeted by cheering fans

Kate visits Harvard children's centre as fans flock to see her before Earthshot prize tonight

Matt Hancock has said sorry for kissing his aide during Covid rules

'I want forgiveness': Hancock admits 'error' of kissing Gina under Covid rules but stands by pandemic response

Obit Julia Reichert

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Julia Reichert dies at 76

The incredible moment divers rescue a man who blacked out attempting a world record

Incredible moment free-diver saved from blacking out 410ft underwater while attempting world record

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russia rejects pullout from Ukraine as condition for talks

Alex Jones Speaks To The Media Outside The Sandy Hook Trial In Waterbury, Connecticut

Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy and can’t afford to pay the $1.3billion to Sandy Hook victims
Celebrity Birthdays – Nov. 27 – Dec. 3

Britney Spears’ pop songs to feature in Broadway musical

Adam White and his wife Lindsay.

'Worst day of my life': Father's fury at being jailed for running burglars off the road as crooks walk free
Rapper Pa Salieu jailed for vicious attack

Rapper Pa Salieu jailed for vicious attack with tree branch that put victim in hospital for 10 days
FI cancels the Chinese Grand Prix for fourth year running

Chinese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for the fourth year in a row due to 'Covid difficulties'

Brits face Christmas travel havoc this winter

Brits warned of Christmas travel chaos as highway workers strike in action that 'threatens to bring roads to standstill'
Mahek Bukhari is accused of murdering Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saquib Hussain.

TikTok star Mahek Bukhari and others face re-trial in 2023 after all 12 jurors discharged

Vladimir Putin was said to have suffered a nasty fall at home

Vladimir Putin 'fell down stairs at home and soiled himself'

Biden and Macron

Germany welcomes Biden comments amid trade dispute

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick 02/11/22

Prince Harry selling his family down the river to make money, claims caller

Shelagh Fogarty 02/12/22

Labour is like a train 'moving from left to right at 125mph', claims caller

James O'Brien 02/12/22

'Harry and Meghan have the better fairytale': James O'Brien on bitterness towards the Sussexes
Nick Ferrari and former offender discuss crime

'Police stop and search can save lives': Former gang member tells LBC how he could have been deterred from crime
'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

Lillie Almond (l) says being 83 is no excuse for Susan Hussey (bottom right) following her comments to charity CEO Ngozi Fulani (top r)

'You don’t hit 83 years old and get a hall pass to be racist,' writes Lillie Almond

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller
'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times
Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit