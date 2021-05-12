UK’s vaccine success ‘could be reversed if jabs are not shared across the globe’

12 May 2021, 00:02

The success of the UK&squot;s vaccination programme could be "reversed" if supply is not shared
The success of the UK's vaccination programme could be "reversed" if supply is not shared. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The UK has been warned it could face a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections from variants unless more is done to share vaccines across the globe.

Britain could give away 20% of its projected available stock and still meet its target to give all adults their first dose of vaccine by the end of July, Unicef UK estimates.

The charity warned the success of the vaccination programme in the UK could be "reversed" if supply is not shared.

READ MORE: PM signals 'full, proper' public Covid inquiry will take place within a year

READ MORE: British public supports sharing of Covid-19 vaccines - poll

Concerns have been raised that while the virus rages in other parts of the world there is more chance for new variants to emerge.

And experts have suggested that new variants could potentially escape the protection afforded by the vaccines.

Unicef UK called on the Government and other G7 countries to start sharing vaccines through the vaccine sharing facility Covax from June to ensure that vulnerable people in countries around the world can be vaccinated.

This would help prevent further spread of variants as well as open up society for children, it said.

Unicef UK director of advocacy, Joanna Rea, said: "The UK has done a fantastic job in rolling out Covid-19 vaccines to more than half of its adult population and we should all be proud of what has been achieved.

"However, we can't ignore that the UK and other G7 countries have purchased over a third of the world's vaccine supply, despite making up only 13% of the global population - and we risk leaving low-income countries behind.

"Unless the UK urgently starts sharing its available doses to ensure others around the world are protected from the virus, the UK will not be safe from Covid-19.

"Our vaccine rollout success could be reversed and the NHS could be fighting another wave of the virus due to deadly mutations."

On Monday Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said the way to prevent or minimise the number of new variants is to "get on top of" the pandemic globally.

And the World Health Organisation said there was a "shocking disparity" in access to Covid-19 vaccines between rich and poor countries.

WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing: "The shocking global disparity in access to Covid-19 vaccines remains one of the biggest risks to ending the pandemic.

"High and upper-middle income countries represent 53% of the world's population, but have received 83% of the world's vaccines."

He added: "How quickly we end the Covid-19 pandemic and how many sisters and brothers we lose along on the way, depends on how quickly and how fairly we vaccinate a significant proportion of the population and how consistently we all follow proven public health measures."

A UK government spokesperson said: "The UK has played a leading role in championing global access to coronavirus vaccines.

"We are one of the largest donors to Covax, providing £548 million to deliver more than a billion vaccines to lower-middle income countries this year.

"So far, this funding has already helped deliver vaccines to more than 70 countries, including 38 across Africa.

"The Prime Minister has confirmed the UK will share the majority of any future surplus coronavirus vaccines from our supply with the Covax pool, when these are available."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gavin Williamson's comments came as the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill will be introduced in Parliament for the first time on Wednesday

New free speech laws 'will counter chilling censorship' at English universities
Ghislaine Maxwell

Judge sets November for start of Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial

Dua Lipa urged the Prime Minister to give NHS workers a pay rise at the Brits

Dua Lipa urges Boris Johnson to give NHS workers pay rise in Brits acceptance speech
An Israeli firefighter works at the site where a rocket, fired from the Gaza, hit the central Israeli town of Holon, near Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv targeted by rockets after Israel unleashes new air strikes on Gaza
Israel Palestinians

Tel Aviv under fire as clashes between Israel and Hamas escalate
A boy has been struck by lightning in Blackpool

Boy, 9, dies after being struck by lightning on football field in Blackpool

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Keir Starmer should 'drop it' and restore whip to Corbyn, says John McDonnell

Keir Starmer should 'drop it' and restore whip to Corbyn, says John McDonnell
Watch LIVE: Iain Dale interviews former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell

Watch AGAIN: John McDonnell takes calls from LBC listeners

Queen's Speech: 'Immigration plans address public concern over illegitimate asylum seekers'

Queen's Speech: 'Immigration plans address public concern over illegitimate asylum seekers'
Shelagh Fogarty scrutinises Tory MP over 'no plans' for social care

Shelagh Fogarty scrutinises Tory MP over 'no plans' for social care
'127,000 deaths - no way that can be judged a success', Doctor tells LBC

'127,000 deaths - no way that can be judged a success', Doctor tells LBC
'I had to use street lights to read books', caller tells James O'Brien

'I had to use street lights to read books', ex-homeless caller tells James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London