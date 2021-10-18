ULEZ: Where will it apply and is your car exempt?

18 October 2021, 14:12 | Updated: 18 October 2021, 14:13

The ULEZ already applies within the same area of central London as the Congestion Charge.
The ULEZ already applies within the same area of central London as the Congestion Charge. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) is set to be expanded next week - find out where it will apply and if your car is exempt.

The ULEZ has operated since April 2019, covering the same area of central London as the Congestion Charge.

However, the area affected is soon due to expand, becoming 18 times larger across the capital.

The extra charge for older and heavily polluting vehicles will also apply in the areas covered all day and every day, with the only exception being Christmas Day.

When will the ULEZ be expanded?

The expansion will take place from 25 October, with Transport for London (TfL) urging drivers to check their vehicles ahead of the change.

It marks around two and a half years since the zone was first introduced to roads in central London.

However, stricter emission standards have applied to buses, coaches and lorries across the whole of London since 26 October 2020.

Read more: 'Terrible' Tories are 'outsourcing' UK carbon emissions, Green Party peer claims

Read more: Eco protesters to suspend blocking roads after drivers fight back

Where does it apply?

Every road within the North and South Circulars roads will become a part of the ULEZ. The North and South Circular Roads themselves are not included in the zone.

Those passing through or making a short trip in the zone - using a vehicle that does not meet the ULEZ emissions standards - will be expected to pay the daily fee.

However, if you are parked within the zone but do not drive, you will not need to pay.

Is your car exempt?

It has been estimated that 100,000 cars, 35,000 vans and 3,000 lorries could potentially be affected by the tighter standards in the expanded area every day.

However, TfL has said that more than 80 per cent of vehicles in the wider zone will not be charged.

It is older, more polluting vehicles that will be liable for the £12.50 daily fee.

For diesel cars to avoid the charge, they must generally have been first registered after September 2015, while most petrol models registered from 2005 are also exempt.

TfL's online checker can help drivers double-check whether they will be charged if they enter the zone, with 10 million having already used the tool to find out.

Alex Williams, TfL's director of city planning, said: "We don't want drivers to get caught out on October 25, we are advising people to use our checker to see if their vehicle meets the standards.

"If they are liable for the charge we would ask them to consider using public transport, or to walk or cycle if possible, and if they need to drive, consider using a car club whose fleets are fully Ulez compliant, or switching to the cleanest vehicle."

Read more: Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'

Meanwhile, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "London's toxic air is a health crisis causing long-lasting harm to our children and contributing to thousands of premature deaths.

"The Ultra Low Emission Zone has already cut nitrogen dioxide pollution by nearly half in central London and the expansion of the zone on October 25 means many more Londoners across the city will enjoy the benefits of cleaner, healthier air.

"We need bold action to clean up London's air and whilst it's encouraging that four out of five vehicles now meet the current standards and won't have to pay the ULEZ charge, I advise all drivers to use the TfL checker to make sure your vehicle is ULEZ compliant.

"Our scrappage scheme will continue supporting motorists to ditch their polluting cars and make the switch to greener forms of transport as we drive towards a green recovery."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Colin Powell has died aged 84.

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from Covid-19

David Nash

"Caring and charismatic" law student, 26, dies after being denied face-to-face GP appointment
Breaking
Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery on Friday

Politicians must not be ‘cowed’ by those who ‘spread hate’, Downing Street says

Members of Sir David's family attended the scene today

Devastated family of Sir David Amess visit sea of tributes at church where he was killed

Earthshot 2021

Revealed: List of winners awarded £1million by Duke of Cambridge for Earthshot Prize 2021

The Home Secretary said a "spectrum" of measures was being considered

Police could guard surgeries with airport-style security, says Home Secretary

MP Chris Bryant said levels of abuse in British politics have risen in recent years

Man arrested over death threat to MP Chris Bryant one day after David Amess killing

Around 200,000 people in the UK often battle with regular asthma attacks.

'Wonder drug' for uncontrolled asthma approved for use by NHS

Sala died in a plane crash in 2019

Trial begins for man who allegedly organised footballer Emiliano Sala's flight

Boris Johnson will lead the tributes for Sir David Amess this afternoon

PM to lead Commons tributes to Sir David Amess as family urges 'set aside hatred'

Scottish authorities will be ensuring businesses comply with the vaccine mandate.

Scottish authorities begin legally enforcing Covid passports for clubs and large events

People have missed their flights because of the issues at Stansted.

Stansted Airport: Huge queues and flights missed amid baggage system 'chaos'

Justin McLaughlin was killed at a train station in Glasgow.

Murder probe after schoolboy, 14, dies in 'shocking act of violence' in Glasgow

The family of Sir David Amess have issued an emotional tribute.

'Our hearts are shattered': Family of MP Sir David Amess release emotional tribute

Andrew Rosindell, who represents Romford, was speaking after Sir David Amess was killed in his nearby constituency of Southend West

Sir David Amess: MP says often 'nothing is done' when abuse reported to police

Suffolk Police have arrested four men following the incident.

Four men arrested over man's death after 'fight' at Suffolk lorry park

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pte Watson-Pickering died on Friday

Soldier, 23, who died during Salisbury army exercise is named
Millionaire Robert Durst is believed to have killed three people.

Millionaire murderer on ventilator with Covid days after sentencing
The officer would have been sacked had he not already resigned

Trainee Met Police officer who lied about knowing criminals is caught meeting them
Former PM Gordon Brown wants to send over a billion vaccines to low-income countries

Gordon Brown calls for emergency vaccine airlift to poorer nations
The fire broke out in Westfield Shopping Centre

Westfield shopping centre evacuated as 60 firefighters tackle blaze
John Bercow says politics is barely less toxic than in 2016 when Jo Cox was murdered.

Bercow: 'We've not tackled toxic politics - things haven't improved since Jo Cox's death'
The US has "no idea" how the Chinese managed to make such progress on hypersonic missiles

China fires hypersonic missile around globe before striking target
The Government has taken over Southeastern train services

Govt takes over Southeastern after £25m in taxpayer funding goes undeclared
Sir David was fatally stabbed on Friday

Sir David Amess: Suspect's father 'is ex-adviser to Somali prime minister'
Sussex Police has charged a man on suspicion of kidnap and impersonating an officer.

Man charged with impersonating a police officer after schoolgirl has 'clothes searched'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities
Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: Giving Southend city status would be 'fitting tribute' to slain MP Sir David Amess
Camilla Tominey: 'The time has come for MPs to have taxpayer-funded bodyguards'

Camilla Tominey: 'The time has come for MPs to have taxpayer-funded bodyguards'
Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits

Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits
Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals

'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals
David Lammy's poignant reflection on the killing of MP Sir David Amess

David Lammy's poignant reflection on killing of MP Sir David Amess
Maajid Nawaz: 'Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess'

Maajid Nawaz: Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police