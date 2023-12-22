UN Security Council votes to increase aid into Gaza - but doesn't call for immediate ceasefire

The US and Russia abstained on the vote. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The United Nations Security Council has approved a resolution that will aim to bring more aid into Gaza - but did not call for an immediate ceasefire.

The United States and Russia, both of which are permanent members of the Security Council, both abstained on the vote.

All 13 other members voted in favour of the resolution.

The foreign secretary David Cameron: "It’s good news that the UN has come together to back a resolution to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza."

It’s good news that the @UN has come together to back a resolution to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Nqhy3nEPN8 — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) December 22, 2023

Speaking after the vote, US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the council had created the conditions for more humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

"This resolution speaks to the severity of this crisis," she said:

US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the council had created the conditions for more humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, the United States also said Hamas had "no interest" in peace, as the council failed to call for an immediate ceasefire.

"We must work towards a future where Israelis and Pal can live side by side in peace, this is the only way forward," the ambassador added.

The UK's representative said: "It is heart-breaking to see children in the rubble of their destroyed homes, not knowing where to find food or water, not knowing where their parents are.

“We were the first country to call on Israel to open more crossings."

Which countries are members of the security council?

The UN Security Council vote to get more aid into Gaza. Picture: Getty

Permanent members:

China

France

Russian Federation

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

United States of America

Other members

Albania

Brazil

Ecuador

Gabon

Ghana

Japan

Malta

Mozambique

Switzerland

United Arab Emirates

On Thursday, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said more than 20,000 people have been killed since the war began.

It began after Hamas' terror attack on Israel on October 7, in which around 1,200 Israelis were killed.