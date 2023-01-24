Killer uncle who murdered 15-year-old niece and never revealed whereabouts of her body denied parole

Stuart Campbell, now 64, was found guilty of abducting and murdering his niece Danielle Jones. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A killer uncle who murdered his 15-year-old niece and never revealed the whereabouts of her body has been denied parole and deemed too dangerous to be released.

Danielle Jones was last seen on June 18 2001 at around 8am, when she left her home in East Tilbury, Essex, to catch the bus to school.

Danielle's body was never found, but police found a pair of white stockings with her DNA on them in her uncle Stuart Campbell's home, prompting his arrest.

He was found to have lured Danielle into his blue transit van before abducting her.

Campbell, was jailed for life in December 2002 for her kidnap and murder.

In 2017, officers from Essex Police dug up some garages near the home where Danielle's killer once lived, believing Campbell may have buried her body there.

But after a five-day search, no trace of her was found.

The force said at the time: "Sadly we have been unable to end the pain they (Danielle's family) have continued to experience and we are no closer to knowing where Danielle is."

In 2019, Danielle's mother, Linda Jones, said she did not want Campbell to be released from prison if he does not reveal where her body is.

Campbell lured his niece into his blue transit van. Picture: Alamy

Stuart Campbell, now 64. Picture: Alamy

"We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has refused the release of Stuart Campbell following a paper review," a Parole Board spokesperson said, according to The Sun.

Campbell was also denied the chance to be moved into an open prison.

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community," the spokesperson added.

"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

"Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."

Tony and Linda Jones the parents of murdered 15 year old school girl Danielle Jones. Picture: Alamy

Danielle's mother Ms Jones said she backs Helen's Law, named after murdered Helen McCourt, which aims to prevent parole for killers who refuse to reveal the location of their victim's body.