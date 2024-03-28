Undercover reporter hired to work in jail with no vetting 'shocked by lack of security and open drug-taking'

28 March 2024, 09:34

HMP Bedford
HMP Bedford. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

An undercover reporter who was allowed to work in a prison with no vetting has revealed his shocking experiences on the job.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul Morgan-Bentley, an investigative journalist at the Times, worked at HMP Bedford for eight days as a contractor escort.

Even though he wasn't a fully-fledged prison guard, within a few days on the job - which he began a few weeks after first applying - he was given keys to much of the category B facility and had open access to inmates.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "The vetting was extraordinary because there wasn't proper prison staff vetting... what we found was by going by applying through an agency, I didn't have to have the vetting the people usually have",

Recruiters did carry out a criminal record check. "But they clearly hadn't Googled my name," Mr Morgan-Bentley said. "I didn't make an attempt to disguise who I was... it's very easy when you Google my name to see the type of work I do.

"But we intentionally didn't try and disguise it, because that was part of the issue, how poor the vetting was. And less than three weeks after applying, I was inside the jail. And then training was just a few hours on the first day."

Read more: 'Bed and breakfast' short jail terms cost £50,000 a year per inmate and should be scrapped, Justice Secretary says

Read more: Hundreds of prison officers quit within one year as prison service operates 'fanciful' Zoom recruitment process

Paul Morgan-Bentley explains how he was hired by an agency without thorough checks

On two of the eight days he was in the job, the security checks to get into the prison were extremely lax, and he was able to get in without anyone checking whether he had illicit items in his pockets.

That meant that he could have smuggled drugs or weapons into the prison easily, he said.

"It was the lack of security at the front door, and I don't know if I was naive beforehand, but I always assumed that the prison security would be as tight if not more than airports."

HMP Bedford
HMP Bedford. Picture: Getty

He said there was airport-style security at the airport.

"But I worked there for eight days, and on two of those days, when I arrived in the mornings for my shift, there was literally no one on those security scanners.

"So I just walked straight through. And if you can imagine it, there were the trays that you you have at airports, but no one was picking them up and putting their belongings in them, because the baggage scanner wasn't switched on.

"And there was no one there manning the scanners and I walked straight through the arch scanner.

"It beeps because I had things in my pockets like keys, but no one noticed because no one was there, and I walked straight through - and then I could get the keys to areas including prisoner wings.

HMP Bedford
HMP Bedford. Picture: Getty

"And later on in the day I was inches from prisoners."

Mr Morgan-Bentley also told of how builders were allowed to work very close to prisoners, with tools out in the open - potentially leaving them open to being stolen and used in fights.

One prisoner even asked him if he could have the tools, to which he said no, politely.

He also said that prisoners were smoking cannabis or a similar drug openly in the prison, and the smell was very obvious.

HMP Bedford was recently given a damning inspection report from the prisons watchdog, that found it was filthy and very violent. The prison has been put on urgent notification to improve in a year.

HMP Bedford
HMP Bedford. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said: “This reporter was employed briefly as a temporary agency worker at HMP Bedford with restricted access and duties limited to escorting prison contractors, but the Lord Chancellor is seeking urgent clarification from the Prison Service that the vetting process for such workers is appropriate.”

“The enhanced airport-style security in place at HMP Bedford and other closed jails is there solely due to this Government’s £100 million investment in tough new controls – including rolling out X-ray scanners, tightening staff searches and recruiting hundreds more drug detection dogs to make our prisons safer.”

A spokeswoman for Hays, the agency he worked for, said: “Despite procedure being followed in this case, we will be conducting a review of our recruitment process for the supply of these types of roles.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The swan - which has now been named Steve - was rescued from the roof of

Steve the swan saved by firefighters in supermarket roof rescue

The Thames Water crisis has deepened

Thames Water crisis deepens as shareholders refuse to give £500 million cash injection

File photos of snow in the UK

Storm Nelson batters Britain as torrential downpours and 70mph winds hit ahead of ‘white Easter’

Rescuers searching through rubble

Paramedics among 16 people killed by Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Hairdressers in Paris

French legislators ponder law to ban discrimination based on a person’s hair

Australian products in Shanghai

China ends tariffs on Australian wine as relations between countries thaw

Police are hunting for the knifeman behind the Beckenham attack

Lawless London: Manhunt continues for knifeman who stabbed train passenger - as two more injured in Tube station attack

Exclusive
The first gay couple to marry in the UK has expressed "outrage" at the Rwanda Bill

First gay couple to marry in UK ten years ago say government should do more to protect LGBTQ+ asylum seekers

Soldiers in giant fuel tank

US military drains giant wartime fuel tanks which had poisoned water supply

Paul O'Grady and his husband Andre Portasio

Paul O'Grady's husband opens up on TV star's final day and fight to save him as beloved dog nuzzled his neck

Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX founder Bankman-Fried facing decades in prison for crypto fraud

Exclusive
Brits travelling to the EU will need to have their fingerprints taken

'UK not ready and won't be' for new EU passport checks at borders, warns head of trade body

Aiden Minnis (left) and Ben Stimson (right) joined the Russian military

British traitor fighting for Russia in Ukraine says he is 'prepared to die' for Putin after family 'disowns him'

Austria Navalny

Portraits of Alexei Navalny unveiled next to Soviet soldier monument in Vienna

Hawaii Wildfire

Hawaii fire survivors moving into housing but 3,000 still in hotels

King Charles recorded the Easter message earlier this month.

King Charles stresses ‘importance of friendship in times of need’ in Easter message as royals face double cancer battle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump Investigations Eastman

Judge says former Trump lawyer should be debarred

A man is seen with a huge zombie knife on a train towards Beckenham Junction on Wednesday afternoon

Man fighting for life after being stabbed by attacker with zombie knife on train in front of horrified passengers
Rishi Sunak's inner circle has reportedly urged him to call a summer election.

Rishi Sunak urged to hold summer election as aides fear he 'cannot hold on until autumn' amid Tory rebel plot
George Gilbey's mum is 'devastated' following the death of her son.

Gogglebox star George Gilbey’s mum left ‘in bits’ after son’s sudden death aged 40

The cargo ship Dali stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge in Baltimore

Baltimore bridge collapse: Divers recover two bodies from water

Germany Bus Accident

Four killed in German bus accident

Two bodies have been recovered from the water where the Baltimore bridge collapsed.

Two victims of Baltimore bridge collapse named after bodies found 'trapped in truck' by divers
The festival was likened to the Glasgow Willy Wonka-inspired event.

'A shambles': Manchester beer festival compared to Wonka experience as punters ‘ripped off’ after paying up to £90 entry
Disgraced Spanish football boss who grabbed and kissed Women's World Cup winner faces two-and-a-half-years in jail

Disgraced Spanish football boss who grabbed and kissed Women's World Cup winner faces two-and-a-half-years in jail
Sir Jonathan Pryce, who played Prince Philip in The Crown, says he doesn't believe the show made conspiracy theories about Kate worse.

'The Crown enhanced the monarchy’s image’: Sir Jonathan Pryce dismisses show's role in Kate conspiracy theories

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Camilla received messages of support for Kate as she toured Shrewsbury

'Catherine is thrilled by the kind wishes and support': The Queen keeps up royal duties as Brits send Kate love
Documents show that the Sussexes' new business American Riviera Orchard has been trademarked for 'pet food, edible pet treats, and bird seed'

Meghan to sell dog treats and bird seed: Duchess's new lifestyle brand targets pet food market
Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Prince Harry named in $30 million Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit